In pics | Stocks in the news: Godfrey Phillips, Union Bank of India, JSW Steel, Zee Learn, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Ceat, Adani Enterprises

Minda Industries, SBI, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Phoenix Mills, Coffee Day Enterprises, Oil India and Rossari Biotech are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Godfrey Phillips Q1 | Profit at Rs 55.10 crore versus Rs 118.65 crore, revenue at Rs 462.57 crore versus Rs 841.30 crore YoY. Minda Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 118.3 crore versus profit of Rs 53.5 crore, revenue at Rs 417.1 crore versus Rs 1,439.7 crore YoY. The board has fixed the issue price at Rs 250 per equity share for its Rs 250-crore rights issue. The rights entitlement ratio has also been fixed at one fully paid-up equity shares for every 27 equity share held by eligible shareholders as on the record date -- August 17, it added. SBI | Government appointed Ashwani Bhatia as MD of SBI. (Image: PTI) IFGL Refractories Q1 | Profit at Rs 10.19 crore versus Rs 13.56 crore, revenue at Rs 203.22 crore versus Rs 254.71 crore YoY. (Image: ifglref.com) ICICI Lombard General Insurance | Company approved merger of Bharti AXA General Insurance with itself. (Image: PTI) Phoenix Mills | The company closed its QIP issue on August 21 and fixed issue price at Rs 605 per share. (Image: Wikimedia) Coffee Day Enterprises Q3FY20 | Loss at Rs 140.64 crore versus profit at Rs 63.51 crore, revenue at Rs 567.83 crore versus Rs 875.42 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) Oil India Q1 | Profit at Rs 26.29 crore versus Rs 847.24 crore, revenue at Rs 1,749.71 crore versus Rs 3,380.87 crore YoY. (Image: oil-india.com) Punjab National Bank Q1 | Profit at Rs 308.45 crore versus Rs 1,018.63 crore, NII at Rs 6,748.43 crore versus Rs 4,141.36 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 | Profit at Rs 272.8 crore versus Rs 790 crore, revenue at Rs 2,574.6 crore versus Rs 3,885 crore YoY. SMS Lifesciences Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.48 crore versus Rs 4.7 crore, revenue at Rs 54.7 crore versus Rs 91.8 crore YoY. (Image: smslife.in) Rossari Biotech Q1 | Profit at Rs 15.5 crore versus Rs 14.16 crore, revenue at Rs 109.5 crore versus Rs 127.8 crore YoY. (Image: Twitter) Max Healthcare Institute | Shareholding pattern - Ashish Dhawan held 1.78% stake in company and FPIs had 10.87% shareholding as of June 2020. AGC Networks Q1 | Profit at Rs 4.33 crore versus Rs 13.56 crore, revenue at Rs 993.86 crore versus Rs 1,228.47 crore YoY. (Image: Twitter) Genus Paper & Boards Q1 | Loss at Rs 5.48 crore versus profit Rs 2.1 crore, revenue at Rs 31.35 crore versus Rs 70.12 crore YoY. (Image: genuspaper.com) Adani Green Energy | Promoters Gautam S Adani & Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) created a pledge on 41,66,667 equity shares of company, while Adani Trading Services LLP released 75 lakh pledged shares. (Image: adanigreenenergy.com) Adani Enterprises | Promoters Gautam S Adani / Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) released 2.48 crore pledged shares. Adani Transmission | Promoters Gautam S Adani / Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) released 1,25,50,000 pledged shares. (Image: Wikipedia) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Promoters Gautam S Adani / Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) released 88.99 lakh pledged shares. (Image: adaniports.com) Union Bank of India Q1 | Profit at Rs 332.74 crore versus Rs 224.43 crore, NII at Rs 6,403.2 crore versus Rs 2,518.19 crore YoY. Ceat | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 3,49,332 shares in company at Rs 871.28 per share on the BSE and 4,88,249 shares at Rs 871.24 per share on the NSE. (Image: ceat.com) CG Power and Industrial Solutions | KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares in company at Rs 16.95 per share and KKR India Financial Services 50 lakh shares at same price on the BSE and 96,10,588 shares at Rs 16.85 per share on the NSE. (Image: cgglobal.com) Sudarshan Chemical Industries | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 9.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 430.05 per share, whereas Rohit Kishor Rathi sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 430.16 per share on the BSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) Vikas Multicorp | Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 33.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 16.70 per share on the BSE. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com) Asian Hotels (North) | Asian Agro Industries sold 1.48 lakh shares in company at Rs 63.91 per share on the NSE. (Image: asianhotelsnorth.com) BASF | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 3.15 lakh shares in company at Rs 1,584.46 per share on the NSE. (Image: basf.com) Future Consumer | Clix Capital Services sold another 1.64 crore shares in company at Rs 10.74 per share on the NSE. (Image: Wikimedia) GSS Infotech | Thakar Ashish Bhupendra sold 1.8 lakh shares in company at Rs 27.15 per share on the NSE. (Image: gssinfotech.com) Orient Bell | Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India acquired 80,000 shares in company at Rs 91.87 per share on the NSE. (Image: orientbell.com) VA Tech Wabag | Environment Agency Active Pension Fund sold 4,02,933 shares in company at Rs 207.59 per share on the NSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) Flexituff Ventures International | New World Capital bought 1.3 lakh shares in company at Rs 7.9 per share, whereas Clearwater Capital Partners Singapore Fund IV sold 3.77 lakh shares at same price. (Image: flexituff.com) JSW Steel | Promoter JSW Techno Projects Management released 52.80 lakh pledged shares. Sahyog Holdings Pvt Ltd also released 1.79 crore pledged shares. Vivid Finvest Pvt Ltd released 1.99 crore pledged shares. (Image: jsw.in) Zee Learn | 2.09 crore equity shares pledged by Jayneer Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt Ltd invoked on August 12. (Image: Moneycontrol) Mindspace Business Parks REIT | BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding (NQ), a public unitholder of Mindspace REIT, created encumbrance on its holding of 5,42,91,425 Units aggregating to around 9.16 percent of the total outstanding units of Mindspace REIT. (Image: Moneycontrol) Harrisons Malayalam Q1 | Loss at Rs 7.5 crore versus loss Rs 6.78 crore, revenue at Rs 62.9 crore versus Rs 77.38 crore YoY. (Image: harrisonsmalayalam.com) Pricol | Company completed the sale of 100% shareholding held in subsidiary Pricol Espana Sociedad Limitada, Spain along with its subsidiary company Pricol Wiping Systems Czech s.r.o.(Image: www.pricol.com) A2Z Infra Engineering | Company received an order from Telesonic Network (an Airtel group company) for Rs 104 crore for work to be carried out at various circles. (Image: a2zgroup.co.in) First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:35 am