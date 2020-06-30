In pics | Stocks in the news: GAIL India, Laurus Labs, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Force Motors, Raymond, Bharat Dynamics

Wheels India | IDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,33,864 shares in the company at Rs 427.60 per share, HDFC Mutual Fund 9,91,511 shares, Sundaram Finance Holdings 11,31,200 shares, India Motor Parts and Access 5,14,000 shares and Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company 5,61,270 shares, whereas Titan Europe sold 34,31,845 shares at same price. (Image: wheelsindia.com)