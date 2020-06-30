In pics | Stocks in the news: GAIL India, Laurus Labs, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Force Motors, Raymond, Bharat Dynamics

Orient Refractories, Minda Industries, Central Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Alphageo India are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 Here are some of the stock in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/22 GAIL India | Fitch affirmed company's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB-. The outlook is negative. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/22 Orient Refractories Q4 | Profit at Rs 18.5 cr versus Rs 25 cr, revenue at Rs 162.4 cr versus Rs 187.4 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/22 Minda Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 7.3 cr versus Rs 73.5 cr, revenue at Rs 1,339 cr versus Rs 1,486.5 cr YoY. (Image: Minda Industries) 5/22 Central Bank of India Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,529 cr versus loss of Rs 2,477.4 cr, NII at Rs 1,925.8 cr versus Rs 1,602.5 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/22 Bharti Airtel | Company added 9.2 lakh users in February against 8.5 lakh users addition in January. (Image: Reuters) 7/22 Tata Power | Board will consider raising funds via equity & debt on July 2. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/22 Tata Steel Q4 | Loss at Rs 1,095.7 cr versus profit at Rs 2,430.9 cr, revenue at Rs 33,770 cr versus Rs 42,423 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 9/22 Bharat Dynamics Q4 | Profit at Rs 309.7 cr versus Rs 124.1 cr, revenue at Rs 1,435.4 cr versus Rs 878 cr YoY. (Image: Twitter) 10/22 SJVN Q4 | Profit at Rs 396.6 cr versus Rs 457.8 cr, revenue at Rs 538 cr versus Rs 794.3 cr YoY. (Image: sjvn.co.in) 11/22 Raymond Q4 | Loss at Rs 69.1 cr versus profit at Rs 67.7 cr, revenue at Rs 1,278.7 cr versus Rs 1,808.7 cr YoY. (Image: Raymond) 12/22 Laurus Labs | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 15 lakh shares in company at Rs 504.25 per share, Government Pension Fund Global bought 9,41,732 shares at Rs 504 per share. However, Bluewater Investment sold 1,24,89,596 shares at Rs 506.07 per share. (Image: Twitter @LaurusLabs) 13/22 Wheels India | IDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,33,864 shares in the company at Rs 427.60 per share, HDFC Mutual Fund 9,91,511 shares, Sundaram Finance Holdings 11,31,200 shares, India Motor Parts and Access 5,14,000 shares and Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company 5,61,270 shares, whereas Titan Europe sold 34,31,845 shares at same price. (Image: wheelsindia.com) 14/22 Force Motors Q4 | Profit at Rs 6.09 cr versus Rs 36.70 cr, revenue at Rs 653.78 cr versus Rs 1,060.64 cr YoY. (Image: PTI) 15/22 GIC Housing Finance Q4 | Profit at Rs 26.40 cr versus Rs 50.99 cr, revenue at Rs 313.11 cr versus Rs 323.50 cr YoY. (Image: gichfindia.com) 16/22 Parag Milk Foods Q4 | Profit at Rs 10.11 cr versus Rs 31.3 cr, revenue at Rs 535.23 cr versus Rs 672.15 cr YoY. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com) 17/22 Panacea Biotec Q4 | Loss at Rs 68.4 cr versus profit at Rs 184.67 cr, revenue at Rs 125.36 cr versus Rs 122.71 cr YoY. (Image: panaceabiotec.com) 18/22 Sunteck Realty | The company redeemed its commercial papers. (Image: sunteckindia.com) 19/22 NOCIL Q4 | Profit at Rs 21.87 cr versus Rs 36.19 cr, revenue at Rs 212.66 cr versus Rs 241.58 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 20/22 Marathon Nextgen Realty Q4 | Loss at Rs 6.3 cr versus profit at Rs 6.04 cr, revenue at Rs 41.95 cr versus Rs 19.92 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 21/22 Alphageo India Q4 | Loss at Rs 10.42 cr versus profit at Rs 26.45 cr, revenue at Rs 63.61 cr versus Rs 175.63 cr YoY. (Image: alphageoindia.com) 22/22 Lux Industries Q4 | Profit at Rs 30.15 cr versus Rs 36.84 cr, revenue at Rs 288.16 cr versus Rs 385.7 cr YoY. (Image: luxinnerwear.com) First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:03 am