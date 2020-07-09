In pics | Stocks in the news: Tejas Networks, GAIL India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, JSW Energy, Radico Khaitan, Yes Bank

South Indian Bank | Kokuyo Camlin | CSB Bank | Sharika Enterprises | TCPL Packaging | DB Corp | Emami | Phoenix Mills | Automotive Stampings | Tejas Networks | JSW Steel | Parsvnath Developers | GE T&D India are also in focus today.
GAIL India | LIC increased stake in the company by 2.014% to 7.019% via market purchases. (Image: Moneycontrol)
South Indian Bank Q1 | Profit at Rs 81.65 crore versus Rs 73.26 crore, NII at Rs 586.89 crore versus Rs 535.66 cr YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
Kokuyo Camlin Q4 | Loss at Rs 34.43 lakh versus profit at Rs 4.54 cr, revenue at Rs 144.4 cr versus Rs 194.08 crore YoY. (Image: kokuyocamlin)
CSB Bank | Infinity Holdings acquired 1.14% stake in the company in the June quarter. (Image: Wikimeida)
Sharika Enterprises | The company received an order worth Rs 26.55 crore from BHEL. (Image: sharikaindia.com)
TCPL Packaging | The entire shareholding of promoters is now free from encumbrance. (Image: tcpl.in)
DB Corp | Promoter group company DB Consolidated released a pledge on 9,75,000 equity shares of the company. (Image: Wikipedia)
Sterling and Wilson Solar | Promoters could not repay June Instalment by month-end as COVID-19 created a significant impact, delaying their fund-raising plans. (Image: sterlingandwilson.com)
Emami | SBI Mutual Fund cuts stake by 0.73% to 4.6% by selling shares via an open market transaction on July 7. (Image: Moneycontrol)
TCS | Company will kick off the June quarter earnings season on July 9. Brokerages largely expect a 5.5 percent sequential decline in the company's constant currency revenue for the quarter. The cross-currency headwinds could be 40-50 bps, hence the dollar revenue may fall 5.9-6 percent QoQ due to worldwide lockdown that hit travel, transportation, retail, auto, energy and manufacturing segments, though financial and life sciences sectors will be stable.
Phoenix Mills | The company opened a new mall, Phoenix Palassio, in Lucknow. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Automotive Stampings Q4 | Loss at Rs 9.26 crore versus loss at Rs 3.82 crore, revenue at Rs 70.88 crore versus Rs 139 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Infosys | The company will announce its first quarter results on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Tejas Networks | Kedia Securities acquired 7,53,925 shares in the company at Rs 49.13 per share. (Image: tejasnetworks.com)
Yes Bank | SBI to invest up to Rs 1,760 crore in further public offering of the bank. (Image: Reuters)
Radico Khaitan | CARE reaffirmed its credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities at AA- with stable outlook. (Image: radicokhaitan.com)
JSW Steel | Promoter Danta Enterprises released a pledge on 12,02,500 shares of the company but created pledge on 6.5 lakh shares with IndusInd Bank. Another promoter, Glebe Trading, released the pledge on 3,41,500 shares. (Image: jsw.in)
JSW Energy | Promoter Danta Enterprises created a pledge on 80 lakh shares of the company with IndusInd Bank but released it on 1 lakh shares. Another promoter, Glebe Trading, created a pledge on 1.2 crore shares with IndusInd Bank but released on 70.34 lakh shares. (Image: jsw.in)
Parsvnath Developers | The company has entered into an agreement, the Fourth Supplementary Concession Agreement, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) along with subsidiary Parsvnath Realty Ventures (PRVL), a special purpose vehicle, in relation to the project at Akshardham Metro Station, New Delhi. (Image: parsvnath.com)
GE T&D India | ICRA reaffirmed long-term and short-term credit ratings of the company and has downgraded the outlook from stable to negative for long-term ratings. (Image: ge.com)
ICICI Bank | Bank approved raising of funds up to Rs 15,000 crore. (Image: Reuters)
PI Industries | Company has fixed the issue price at Rs 1,470 per share, about 4 percent lower than the floor rate, for sale of shares to institutional investors. The company in a regulatory filing informed that the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue has been closed on Wednesday but did not mention the amount it has raised through the process.
Cipla | Company said it has launched its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at a price which is among the lowest globally and is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month. The company, however, did not disclose the price of the medicine.
Aditya Birla Fashion | Rights Entitlement shares closed at a 39.8 percent premium over its intrinsic value on July 8, the first day of trading. The Rights Entitlement share price started off at Rs 23 on the National Stock Exchange and also closed at the same price.
Torrent Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for anti-bacterial drug, Erythromycin Tablet (250-500 Mg).
Unichem Lab | Company gets US FDA nod for Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride (5-10 Mg) used to treat muscle spasms.
Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for blood pressure drug, Verapamil Hydrochloride.
Strides Pharma | Company receives US FDA nod for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, Codeine Phosphate Capsules used to treat symptom complex of tension.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:01 am