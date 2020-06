HDFC Life | HDFC offloaded 1.28 percent equity stake in its listed subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance Company. The corporation has sold 2.6 crore equity shares (representing 1.28 percent of total paid-up equity of HDFC Life) at Rs 490.22 per share, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE. The above bulk deal was worth Rs 1,274.57 crore, while HDFC Life's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,01,241.34 crore. Among other deals, founder Haridas Thakarshi Kanani sold 4,00,002 shares of Neogen Chemicals at Rs 473.25 per share, while his wife Beena Kanani offloaded 7,26,002 equity shares at Rs 473.53 per share on the BSE.