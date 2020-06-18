In pics | Stocks in the news: Fortis, JK Cement, Indraprastha Gas, Muthoot Finance, Gulf Oil Lubricants India

Pidilite Industries | Company reported a 33.92 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 236.87 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19. Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,544.68 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 1,639.28 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Pidilite Industries said in a regulatory filing.