In pics | Stocks in the news: Fortis Healthcare, Berger Paints, Lupin, NLC India, Borosil, Jindal Steel & Power, Zee Learn, Ajanta Pharma, ICICI Bank

Sun TV Network, CG Power, PTC Industries, Man Industries (I), Satin Creditcare RE, IIFL Wealth Management, Gammon India, S Chand and Company and Dilip Buildcon are also in focus today Moneycontrol News Here are some stocks that are in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Fortis Healthcare Q1 | Loss at Rs 187.9 crore versus profit of Rs 78 crore, revenue at Rs 605.9 crore versus Rs 1,138.3 crore (YoY). (Image: Fortis Healthcare) Sun TV Network Q1 | Profit at Rs 282.8 crore versus Rs 381.8 crore, revenue at Rs 606.1 crore versus Rs 1,080.4 crore (YoY). (Image: WIkimedia) Berger Paints Q1 | Profit at Rs 15.1 crore versus Rs 176.4 crore, revenue at Rs 930.8 crore versus Rs 1,716.5 crore (YoY). (Image: Berger Paints) Lupin | Company announced results from its Phase 3 clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec in female patients with trichomoniasis. (Image: lupin.com) NLC India | Company issued Commercial Paper of Rs 1,000 crore in favour of SBI Mutual Fund — SBI Liquid Fund. (Image: nlcindia.com) Borosil Q1 | Loss at Rs 7.4 crore versus profit at Rs 10.78 crore, revenue at Rs 56 crore versus Rs 129 crore YoY. (Image: myborosil.com) Jindal Steel & Power | SBICAP Trustee Company increased stake in company to 8.47 percent from 4.23 percent earlier. Promoter OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd created pledge on over 1.06 crore shares of company. Another promotor Opelina Sustainable Services released 12 lakh pledged shares and Gagan Infraenergy released 10 lakh pledged shares. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com) Zee Learn | RattanIndia Finance acquired 6.42 percent stake in company by invocation of pledge on August 12. Promoter Jayneer Infrapower & Multiventures Private Ltd sold 6.52 percent stake via open market transactions. (Image: Moneycontrol) CG Power and Industrial Solutions | KKR India Financial Services sold 70.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 13.56 per share. (Image: cgglobal.com) PTC Industries | Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani acquired 27,000 shares in company at Rs 533.46 per share, Porinjuv Veliyath bought 27,000 shares at Rs 469.52 per share, Mona Russell Mehta 4.5 lakh shares at Rs 453.01 per share and Pankaj Prasoon And (HUF) 63,000 shares at Rs 453.60 per share. However. Pragati India Fund sold 7,85,913 shares at Rs 453.74 per share. (Image: Twitter @Ptcil) Heidelberg Cement (I) | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 14.85 lakh shares in company at Rs 191.72 per share. (Image: mycemco.com) India Grid Trust | Danske Invest India Fund acquired 30,75,408 units in company at Rs 99.02 per unit, Societe Generale bought 89,71,074 units at Rs 98 per unit, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 38,17,044 units at Rs 98 per unit, Larsen & Toubro 2,55,09,897 units at Rs 98 per unit. However, Sterlite Power Grid Ventures sold 8,55,07,569 units at Rs 98 per unit. Sterlite Investment Managers acquired 3,40,200 units at Rs 100.98 per unit on August 14 via open market transaction. (Image: indigrid.co.in) Man Industries (I) | Adesh Ventures LLP offloaded 7,87,863 shares in company at Rs 60.36 per share. (Image: mangroup.com) Satin Creditcare RE | Trishashna Holdings & Investments Private Limited bought 3,94,835 RE shares in company at Rs 23.5 per share, whereas UTI Mutual Fund - Banking Sector Fund (UT163) sold 1,08,533 RE shares at Rs 26.06 per share. (Image: satincreditcare.com) PI Industries | Subhash Anand, Chief Financial Officer decided to step down due to personal reasons. (Image: Moneycontrol) ICICI Bank | Bank closed its QIP issue and raised approximately Rs 15,000 crore at a price of Rs 358 per share. (Image: PTI) Glenmark Pharma Q1 | Profit at Rs 254 crore versus Rs 109.8 crore, revenue at Rs 2,344.8 crore versus Rs 2,323 crore YoY. (Image: glenmarkpharma.com) Trigyn Technologies Q1 | Profit at Rs 17.85 crore versus Rs 15 crore, revenue at Rs 248.86 crore versus Rs 218 crore YoY. (Image: trigyn.com) United Breweries Q1 | Loss at Rs 114.3 crore versus profit Rs 164.7 crore, revenue at Rs 506.8 crore versus Rs 2,049.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) The New India Assurance Company Q1 | Profit at Rs 286.47 crore versus Rs 278.11 crore, total income at Rs 6,616.8 crore versus Rs 6,392.1 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) IIFL Wealth Management Q1 | Profit at Rs 82.3 crore versus Rs 61.55 crore, revenue at Rs 349.5 crore versus Rs 361.2 crore YoY. (Image: iiflwealth.com) Huhtamaki PPL Q2 | Profit at Rs 26.72 crore versus Rs 27.93 crore, revenue at Rs 635.67 crore versus Rs 633.75 crore YoY. (Image: huhtamaki.com) Shanthi Gears | B Balamurugan resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: shanthigears.com) PNC Infratech | Committee of Creditors for Gwalior Bypass Project (corporate debtor), issued a Letter of Intent to company with regard to the Resolution Plan submitted for GBPL. Company accepted the said Letter of Intent. (Image" pncinfratech.com) Gammon India Q4FY20 | Loss at Rs 135 crore versus loss at Rs 526 crore, revenue at Rs 115.50 crore versus Rs 218.7 crore YoY. (Image: WIkipedia) JSW Holdings | Promoter OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd released 70,000 pledged shares. (Image:jsw.in) KSB Q2 | Profit at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 25.8 crore, revenue at Rs 218.9 crore versus Rs 301.8 crore YoY. (Image: ksb.com) Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Q4FY20 | Loss at Rs 134.15 crore versus loss Rs 138.15 crore, revenue at Rs 425.3 crore versus Rs 510.2 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Aksh Optifibre Q1 | Loss at Rs 11.07 crore versus loss at Rs 5.01 crore, revenue at Rs 48.83 crore versus Rs 108.8 crore YoY. (Image: akshoptifibre.com) S Chand and Company Q1 | Loss at Rs 10.46 crore versus profit Rs 61.48 crore, revenue at Rs 71.44 crore versus Rs 331.8 crore YoY. (Image: schandpublishing.com) Voltamp Transformers Q1 | Profit at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 16.89 crore, revenue at Rs 72.33 crore versus Rs 187.3 crore YoY. (Image: Voltamp Transformers) Ajanta Pharma | Promoters Aayush M Agrawal, Trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust released 1.38 lakh pledged shares. (Image: Twitter) Ahluwalia Contracts Q1 | Profit at Rs 7.5 crore versus Rs 24.1 crore, revenue at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 404 crore YoY. (Image: acilnet.com) Dilip Buildcon Q1 | Profit at Rs 33.7 crore versus Rs 125.2 crore, revenue at Rs 1,892 crore versus Rs 2,293.8 crore YoY. (Image: dilipbuildcon.com) Clariant Chemicals Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.68 crore versus Rs 5.7 crore, revenue at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 209.8 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Bodal Chemicals Q1 | Loss at Rs 19.95 crore versus profit at Rs 26.43 crore, revenue at Rs 117.8 crore versus Rs 372.2 crore YoY. (Image: bodal.com) VRL Logistics Q1 | Loss at Rs 62.7 crore versus profit Rs 27.5 crore, revenue at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 539.6 crore YoY. (Image: vrlgroup.in) NCL Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 31.95 crore versus Rs 7.65 crore, revenue at Rs 260.9 crore versus Rs 246.8 crore YoY. (Image: nclind.com) SJVN | Company bagged 100 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat. (Image: sjvn.co.in) Embassy Office Parks REIT | Board approved fund raising upto Rs 2,000 crore. Elgi Equipments Q1 | Loss at Rs 8.7 crore versus profit at Rs 17 crore, revenue at Rs 286.1 crore versus Rs 466.6 crore YoY. (Image: elgi.com) First Published on Aug 17, 2020 07:17 am