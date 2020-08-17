In pics | Stocks in the news: Fortis Healthcare, Berger Paints, Lupin, NLC India, Borosil, Jindal Steel & Power, Zee Learn, Ajanta Pharma, ICICI Bank

India Grid Trust | Danske Invest India Fund acquired 30,75,408 units in company at Rs 99.02 per unit, Societe Generale bought 89,71,074 units at Rs 98 per unit, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 38,17,044 units at Rs 98 per unit, Larsen & Toubro 2,55,09,897 units at Rs 98 per unit. However, Sterlite Power Grid Ventures sold 8,55,07,569 units at Rs 98 per unit. Sterlite Investment Managers acquired 3,40,200 units at Rs 100.98 per unit on August 14 via open market transaction. (Image: indigrid.co.in)