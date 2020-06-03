In pics | Stocks in the news: Britannia, InterGlobe Aviation, Kotak Bank, Just Dial

Adani Power | Meeting of board of directors of Adani Power will be held on June 3, 2020 to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the Company received from the promoter company. As of the date, the Promoter Group collectively holds 74.97 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Adani Power. Public shareholders hold the remaining 25.03 percent stake in the company, of which 12.35 percent is with foreign portfolio investors and 7.40 percent holding's with other institutional investors.