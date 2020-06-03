In pics | Stocks in the news: Britannia, InterGlobe Aviation, Kotak Bank, Just Dial

Lupin | ADF Foods | Coromandel International | Quess Corp | Minda Industries | Syngene International | Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri | Granules India | Everest Organics | Transport Corporation of India | Axita Cotton are also in focus today.
Here are some of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Results on June 3 | BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma, MAS Financial Services, Orient Hotels, DCM Shriram, Cholamandalam Investment, Dishman Carbogen among others.
Britannia Q4 | Profit at Rs 374.75 cr versus Rs 297.23 cr, revenue at Rs 2,867.7 cr versus Rs 2,798.96 cr YoY. (Image: Britannia Industries)
InterGlobe Aviation Q4 | Loss at Rs 870.8 cr versus profit at Rs 595.8 cr, revenue at Rs 8,299 cr versus Rs 7,883 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Lupin | Company received approval for Meloxicam capsules, which are used to reduce osteoarthritis pain. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Uday Suresh Kotak sold 5,60,00,000 shares at Rs 1,240 per share. (Image: PTI)
Just Dial | BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3,57,000 shares at Rs 407.44 per share. (Image: Justdial)
Coromandel International | Promoter EID Parry India sold 58,50,000 shares at Rs 629.19 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Minda Industries | NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of 4 wholly owned subsidiary companies with company itself. (Image: Moneycontrol)
ADF Foods | Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 5,00,000 shares at Rs 274 per share. (Image: adf-foods.com)
Quess Corp | Company completed additional acquisition of 25% equity in Terrier Security Services (India) from Heptagon Technologies; both are associate of Quess. (Image: quesscorp.com)
Syngene International | Company tied up with HiMedia Laboratories to manufacture ELISA test kits for COVID-19. (Image: syngeneintl.com)
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri | CRISIL revised ratings outlook to Negative and reaffirmed rating on the bank facilities at BBB+. (Image: PTI)
Granules India Q4 | Profit at Rs 92.33 cr versus Rs 64.04 cr, revenue at Rs 600 cr versus Rs 613.3 cr YoY. (Image: granulesindia.com)
Everest Organics | Everest Organics developed and manufactured Oseltamivir, API - key active ingredient in prevention of influenza A and influenza B. (Image: everestorganicsltd.com)
Transport Corporation of India | Company reported a 25 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 48.38 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated total income from operations in the January-March period declined to Rs 674.55 crore from Rs 747.74 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total expenses also declined to Rs 638.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.82 crore a year ago.
Axita Cotton | Company received order for Indian organic raw cotton valuing $19,73,117 from Olam International, Singapore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank | Moody's downgraded SBI, HDFC Bank after sovereign rating cut. Moody's expects SBI's asset quality and profitability to weaken, which could hurt its capitalisation. It has downgraded HDFC Bank to baa3 from baa2 given the strong linkages between the bank and the sovereign, including its large direct exposure to government debt and exposure to common underlying operating conditions. Moody's have downgraded IndusInd's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Ba1 from Baa3 and its BCA to ba2 from ba1.
Adani Power | Meeting of board of directors of Adani Power will be held on June 3, 2020 to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the Company received from the promoter company. As of the date, the Promoter Group collectively holds 74.97 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Adani Power. Public shareholders hold the remaining 25.03 percent stake in the company, of which 12.35 percent is with foreign portfolio investors and 7.40 percent holding's with other institutional investors.
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:50 am