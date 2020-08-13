In pics | Stocks in the news: Britannia, eClerx Services, Tata Power, Ashok Leyland, ABB India, InterGlobe Aviation

Thermax, NCC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Aster DM Healthcare, Fine Organic Industries, Cummins India, GSFC, Aarti Industries, Graphite India, Dixon Technologies, Tube Investments of India, SH Kelkar, Gulf Oil Lubricants, PVR, Aurobindo Pharma are also in focus today.
Results today: Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, GAIL India, Aditya Birla Fashion, APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Bijlee, City Union Bank, DB Corp, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, Greaves Cotton, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kirloskar Industries, PFC, Prestige Estates Projects, Sandhar Technologies, Shankara Building Products, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Finance, Trent, TTK Healthcare.
Tata Power Q1 | Profit at Rs 268.1 crore versus Rs 243.08 crore, revenue at Rs 6,453 crore versus Rs 7,766.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Thermax Q1 | Loss at Rs 15.3 crore versus profit of Rs 62.8 crore, revenue at Rs 664.9 crore versus Rs 1,392.4 crore YoY. MS Unnikrishnan will retire and Ashish Bhandari will be new MD & CEO. (Image: thermaxglobal.com)
NCC Q1 | Profit at Rs 16.9 crore versus Rs 81.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,178.8 crore versus Rs 2,187.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Sameer Gehlaut relinquished office of Executive Chairman with immediate effect. Gehlaut will be CEO at Indiabulls Ventures. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Aster DM Healthcare Q1 | Loss at Rs 82.9 crore versus profit of Rs 3.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,760.6 crore versus Rs 2,028.6 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Fine Organic Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 28.7 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore, revenue at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 250.6 crore YoY. (Image: Pixabay)
Ashok Leyland Q1 | Loss at Rs 388.8 crore versus profit of Rs 230.2 crore, revenue at Rs 651 crore versus Rs 5,683.1 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Navneet Education Q1 | Profit at Rs 39.4 crore versus Rs 33.1 crore, revenue at Rs 332 crore versus Rs 250.6 crore YoY. (Image: navneet.com)
Cummins India Q1 | Profit at Rs 53 crore versus Rs 152.6 crore, revenue at Rs 502.8 crore versus Rs 1,351.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
GSFC Q1 | Profit at Rs 30.3 crore versus Rs 41.8 crore, revenue at Rs 1,636.6 crore versus Rs 1,721.1 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
ABB India Q1 | Profit at Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 29.2 crore, revenue at Rs 634.3 crore versus Rs 811.9 crore YoY. (Image: new.abb.com)
Aarti Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 83.2 crore versus Rs 141.9 crore, revenue at Rs 937.3 crore versus Rs 1,038.4 crore YoY. (Image: aarti-industries.com)
Graphite India Q1 | Loss at Rs 78 crore versus profit of Rs 220 crore, revenue at Rs 409 crore versus Rs 967 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
InterGlobe Aviation | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings acquired 54,34,527 shares in company at Rs 1,028 per share. Kotak Mahindra (International) was the seller in deal. (Image: Reuters)
Dixon Technologies | SBI MF sold 59,253 shares via open market transaction, cut stake to 4.39 percent from 4.9 percent. (Image: dixoninfo.com)
MAS Financial Services Q1 | Profit at Rs 35.63 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore, revenue at Rs 158.7 crore versus Rs 159 crore YoY. (Image: mas.co.in)
Tube Investments of India | Company redeemed commercial paper aggregating Rs 200 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
SH Kelkar Q1 | Profit at Rs 14.81 crore versus Rs 18.98 crore, revenue at Rs 192.53 crore versus Rs 274.38 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 | Profit at Rs 17.17 crore versus Rs 48.72 crore, revenue at Rs 241.17 crore versus Rs 440.68 crore YoY. (Image: gulfoilindia.com)
Tanla Solutions Q1 | Profit at Rs 78.60 crore versus loss Rs 89.1 crore, revenue at Rs 455.5 crore versus Rs 522.07 crore QoQ. (Image: CNBCTV18)
Pennar Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 34.04 crore versus profit Rs 16.61 crore, revenue at Rs 166.2 crore versus Rs 537.8 crore YoY. (Image: pennarindia.com)
Balaji Amines Q1 | Profit at Rs 31.58 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore, revenue at Rs 222.9 crore versus Rs 223 crore YoY. (Image: balajiamines.com)
ICRA | LIC cut stake in company to 6.54 percent from 9.27 percent earlier. (Image: Wikipedia)
Brigade Enterprises Q1 | Loss at Rs 63.9 crore versus profit Rs 46.46 crore, revenue at Rs 203.33 crore versus Rs 708.7 crore YoY. Board approved fund raising up to Rs 500 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Britannia | Company to consider raising funds via commercial papers on August 17. (Image: Reuters)
eClerx Services Q1 | Profit at Rs 51.76 crore versus Rs 55.4 crore, revenue at Rs 336.55 crore versus Rs 350.9 crore QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Nahar Spinning Mills Q1 | Loss at Rs 25.4 crore versus profit Rs 3.17 crore, revenue at Rs 209.78 crore versus Rs 533.54 crore YoY.
PVR | Promoter Sanjeev Kumar raised stake to 7.41 percent from 7.29 percent earlier, Ajay Bijli and family increased stake to 11.38 percent from 11.27 percent YoY via rights issue. (Image: PTI)
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 | Profit at Rs 780.7 crore versus Rs 635.7 crore, revenue at Rs 5,924.8 crore versus Rs 5,444.6 crore YoY. (Image: Pixabay)
Affle (India): Company announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 8.0 percent ownership in Talent Unlimited Online Services Private Limited (Bobble AI), India. The Company also has an option to acquire incremental ownership on attainment of certain key performance targets within the next three years.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Company gets US FDA nod for ear infection drugs Ciprofloxacin & Dexamethasone
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 07:04 am