Yes Bank | The bank is considering a follow on public offer (FPO) to raise funds via equity. Sources told CNBC Awaaz the FPO plan is likely to be finalised by the board soon. One of the sources told CNBC Awaaz that the FPO size is likely to be in the Rs 12,000-15,000 crore range and the offer price band is likely to be in the Rs 12-15 per share.