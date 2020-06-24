In pics | Stocks in the news: BoB, JMC Projects, Shriram Transport, Wipro, Quess Corp, CARE Ratings, Asian Paints

Adani Power | Company sought shareholders nod for its Rs 3,264 crore delisting proposal through postal ballot. Adani Power issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, a regulatory filing stated. The company has worked out the floor price of Rs 33.82 per share to buy 96.53 crore equity shares with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.