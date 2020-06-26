In pics | Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, Endurance Tech, Sintex Industries, RIL, Surya Roshni, TCI, Apollo Tyres, Star Cement

Somany Ceramics, Everest Industries, ABB Power Grids India, PNC Infratech, Galaxy Surfactants, Engineers India are also some of the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/33 Here are some of the stock in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/33 Endurance Technologies Q4 | Profit at Rs 106.83 cr versus Rs 148.65 cr, revenue at Rs 1,596.75 cr versus Rs 1,900.36 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/33 Sintex Industries Q4 | Loss at Rs 294.13 cr versus loss at Rs 91.3 cr, revenue at Rs 444.70 cr versus Rs591.54 cr YoY. (Image: sintex.in) 4/33 Somany Ceramics Q4 | Loss at Rs 9.32 cr versus profit at Rs 24.09 cr, revenue at Rs 356.05 cr versus Rs 518.83 cr YoY. (Image: Somany Ceramics) 5/33 Everest Industries | Company appointed Anant Talaulicar, Independent Director as Chairman and Padmini Somani, Non-executive Director as Vice-Chairperson of the board. (Image: everestind.com) 6/33 Star Cement Q4 | Profit at Rs 85.83 cr versus Rs 89.78 cr, revenue at Rs 549.4 cr versus Rs 534.4 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 7/33 ABB Power Grids India | Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW), Telangana, for cooperation to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities. (Image: new.abb.com) 8/33 Apollo Tyres | Company commissioned its Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility. (Image: apollotyres.com) 9/33 INEOS Styrolution India | Profit at Rs 4.45 cr versus loss at Rs 13.60 cr, revenue at Rs 359 cr versus Rs 482.2 cr YoY. (Image: ineosstyrolutionindia.com) 10/33 Arvind SmartSpaces | Mehul Shah resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Ankit Jain will be new Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: arvindsmartspaces.com) 11/33 Nucleus Software Exports | Ashish Nanda resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: nucleussoftware.com) 12/33 Insecticides India Q4 | Loss at Rs 7.11 cr versus profit at Rs 28.6 cr, revenue at Rs 238.67 cr versus Rs 200.5 cr YoY. (Image: insecticidesindia.com) 13/33 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 | Profit at Rs 50.14 cr versus Rs 46.66 cr, revenue at Rs 443.57 cr versus Rs 418.9 cr YoY. (Image: Pixabay) 14/33 Reliance Industries | Fitch upgraded Reliance's Local-Currency Ratings to 'BBB+'; outlook stable on Foreign-Currency IDR. {Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.} (Image Source: Reuters) 15/33 Jump Networks | Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 6,50,000 shares in company at Rs 57 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/33 Tourism Finance Corporation | ICM Finance Private Limited bought 10,50,000 shares in company at Rs 35.5 per share. However, Beacon Trusteeship sold 4,14,290 shares at Rs 35.77 per share, Anjana Projects Private Limited sold 4,59,037 shares at Rs 36.12 per share and Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares 10,23,271 shares at Rs 35.5 per share. (Image: tfciltd.com) 17/33 PNC Infratech | Company received Letters of Award from NHAI for 53.95 km long Four-laning of Meerut - Nazibabad section of NH-119 road project in Uttar Pradesh for a bid project cost of Rs 1,412.00 crore. (Image: pncinfratech.com) 18/33 Surya Roshni | Soyuz Trading Company sold 2,77,392 shares in company at Rs 132.46 per share. Company approved expansion programme by installation of second 3LPE coating line at its existing steel pipe unit at Anjar (Gujarat). Profit at Rs 29.80 cr versus Rs 44.04 cr, revenue at Rs 1,338.65 cr versus Rs 1,704.49 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 19/33 Galaxy Surfactants Q4 | Profit at Rs 62.80 cr versus Rs 57.10 cr, revenue at Rs 656.65 cr versus Rs 682 cr YoY. (Image: galaxysurfactants.com) 20/33 Zuari Global Q4 | Loss at Rs 135.75 cr versus loss at Rs 90.23 cr, revenue at Rs 320.73 cr versus Rs 256 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 21/33 Indiabulls Ventures Q4 | Loss at Rs 333.63 cr versus profit at Rs 109.81 cr, revenue at Rs 628.28 cr versus Rs 599.58 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 22/33 Deccan Cements Q4 | Loss at Rs 2.95 cr versus profit at Rs 13.07 cr, revenue at Rs 123.8 cr versus Rs 154 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters) 23/33 Prince Pipes and Fittings Q4 | Profit at Rs 28.3 cr versus Rs 29.9 cr, revenue at Rs 430.76 cr versus Rs 498.97 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 24/33 TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Q4 | Profit at Rs 5.69 cr versus Rs 12.93 cr, revenue at Rs 76.02 cr versus Rs 87.04 cr YoY. (Image: tajgvk.in) 25/33 Varroc Engineering Q4 | Loss at Rs 137.54 cr versus profit at Rs 128.33 cr, revenue at Rs 2,744.75 cr versus Rs 3,153.4 cr YoY. 26/33 Engineers India Q4 | Profit at Rs 119.7 cr versus Rs 88.95 cr, revenue at Rs 864.4 cr versus Rs 618.08 cr YoY. (Image: engineersindia.com) 27/33 Sumitomo Chemical India | Promoter Sumitomo Chemical Company to sell 49,91,457 shares (1 percent) via offer for sale on June 26-29, with an option to sell additional 49,91,457 shares (1 percent). (Image: Reuters) 28/33 Ashok Leyland | Company reported a 92.31 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. It had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,088.04 crore as against Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period. 29/33 Container Corporation of India | Company reported a 10.78 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 355.91 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Total income during the January-March period of 2019-20 dipped to Rs 1,659.28 crore, from Rs 1,977.68 crore in the year-ago period. 30/33 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 209.60 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of one-off gains. It had posted a net profit of Rs 72.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,922.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,499.50 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. 31/33 Camlin Fine Sciences | Convergent Finance LLP, an investment advisor to Infinity Investment Management said that it will be investing up to Rs 180 crore in the company engaged in the manufacturing of antioxidants and aroma chemicals supplying the food industry globally. 32/33 Vedanta | Company said it has received shareholders' nod for delisting the company. "...the special resolution (for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE))...has been approved by the members with requisite majority," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE. "The approval is considered to have been received on the last date specified for remote e-voting i.e., Wednesday, June 24, 2020," it added. 33/33 March quarter results today | ITC, Coal India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Oil India, NALCO, Emami, Apex Frozen Foods, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Aries Agro, Bilcare, Century Plyboards, Dhunseri Tea, EIH, Elecon Engineering, Eris Lifesciences, Gati, GNFC, Harrisons Malayalam, Hester Biosciences, HT Media, HUDCO, IFCI, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITI, J Kumar Infraprojects, Kajaria Ceramics, McDowell Holdings, Nava Bharat Ventures, Puravankara, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPP Infra Projects, Ruchi Soya Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Sintex Plastics Technology, South Indian Bank, Sun TV Network, UCO Bank, etc. First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:55 am