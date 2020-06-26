In pics | Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, Endurance Tech, Sintex Industries, RIL, Surya Roshni, TCI, Apollo Tyres, Star Cement

Ashok Leyland | Company reported a 92.31 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. It had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,088.04 crore as against Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period.