In pics | Stocks in the news: Ajanta Pharma, NIIT, Zee Ent, HAL, Adani Enterprises, CG Power, Dixon Tech

Reliance Industries | Reliance Industries said on August 18 that it acquired 60 percent stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for Rs 620 crore in a deal that pits India’s largest company directly against e-commerce giant Amazon in a hotly contested space. The deal values Netmeds around Rs 1,000 crore. The acquisition gives RIL’s retail unit Reliance Retail entry into a vertical e-commerce space, one of the few that has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to its online grocery platform JioMart. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.