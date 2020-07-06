In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Sobha, National Fertilizers, Adani Ports, Crest Ventures, Dynamatic Tech, Indiabulls Housing

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics | Hindustan Oil Exploration | Ajanta Pharma | | Marico | National Fertilizers | Premier | Metropolis Healthcare | McLeod Russel India | Mercator are also some of the stocks in focus today.
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics | Government company IREL (India) selected DJ Mediaprint for designing and printing of their Veral Darpan, Magazine. (Image: djcorp.in)
Hindustan Oil Exploration | Operations at PY-1 field are temporarily suspended in Tamil Nadu. (Image: hoec.com)
Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Aayush M Agrawal, Trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust created a pledge on additional 2 lakh shares (0.23% stake) for loans taken for personal business purpose. (Image: Pixabay)
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Company achieved a throughput of 41.5 MMT across its nine operating ports in India in Q1FY21. (Image: adaniports.com)
Marico | Revenues declined in double digit in Q1FY21, but there would be margin expansion YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
National Fertilizers | NFL achieved highest-ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 lakh MT in Q1FY21, up about 21.5% YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Crest Ventures | Company acquired approximately 10% stake in CMS IT Services for Rs 6.47 crore. (Image: crest.co.in)
Dynamatic Technologies Q4 | Profit at Rs 15.82 cr versus Rs 7.58 cr, revenue at Rs 318.23 cr versus Rs 384.86 cr YoY. (Image: dynamatics.com)
Sunteck Realty | Company issued commercial paper of Rs 15 crore. (Image: sunteckindia.com)
Mercator | Anand Rathi Global Finance invoked a pledge on 8.43% stake of the company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 | Board approved fund raising through QIP/FCCB etc upto $ 300 million. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Premier | Anand Rathi Global Finance invoked a pledge on 17.45 percent stake. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Metropolis Healthcare | CA Lotus Investments offloaded 1.24% stake in company. (Image: metropolisindia.com)
McLeod Russel India | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 8,54,566 shares in
company at Rs 8.05 per share. (Image: mcleodrussel.com)
HDFC Bank | Bank said on July 4 that its advances had grown 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter to Rs 10,04,500 crore, compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore in the year-ago period. In Q4 FY2o advances stood at Rs 9,93,700 crore. In an exchange filing, the bank said that its deposits increased 25 percent to Rs 11,89,500 crore in Q1 FY21 versus Rs 9,54,600 crore in Q1 FY20. In the January-March quarter, deposits stood at Rs 11,47,500 crore.
Sobha | Company clocked 70 percent of sales volume during Q1FY21 as compared to Q4FY20. Demand remained consistent despite pandemic-related uncertainties. Managed to reduce net debt and average interest cost of borrowing during the quarter.
ICICI Bank | Board is scheduled to meet on July 8 to consider raising of funds. Funds can be raised via issue of equity shares and/or equity linked securities.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:59 am