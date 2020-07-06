In pics | Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Sobha, National Fertilizers, Adani Ports, Crest Ventures, Dynamatic Tech, Indiabulls Housing

HDFC Bank | Bank said on July 4 that its advances had grown 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter to Rs 10,04,500 crore, compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore in the year-ago period. In Q4 FY2o advances stood at Rs 9,93,700 crore. In an exchange filing, the bank said that its deposits increased 25 percent to Rs 11,89,500 crore in Q1 FY21 versus Rs 9,54,600 crore in Q1 FY20. In the January-March quarter, deposits stood at Rs 11,47,500 crore.