In pics | Promoters consistently increase stake in these 7 firms with low leverage ratio

When promoters increase their stake in their company, it usually is considered a point of strength. It indicates that the promoter is confident of the growth prospects and expects the stock price to go up. On analysis, data showed there are seven companies in the BSE universe where promoters have consistently increased their stakes over the past four quarters and their debt is also under control. These companies' debt-to-equity ratio for FY20 is less than 0.50x. We have considered only the companies whose market-cap is over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, 3 out of these 7 stocks have already gained 130-215 percent in the last year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)