In Pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Nifty is likely to consolidate near current levels, and the upsides still remain capped towards its 100-day moving average, which is around 10,206 Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Nifty ended the week 1.7 percent lower to form a bearish candle that resembled a Hanging Man pattern on the weekly scale. The Sensex ended 242 points higher at 33,780 on June 12 while the Nifty50 was up 70 points up at 9,972. Nifty is likely to consolidate near current levels, and the upsides still remain capped towards its 100-day moving average, which is around 10,206. These 10 stocks moved the most this week: 2/11 IndusInd Bank | The share price jumped over 25 percent extending gains into the fifth consecutive session this week. Experts attributed the rise in the stock to bottom-fishing along with technical factors. On June 10, in a presentation at Morgan Stanley investor conference, the bank showed it was on the path of growth amid challenges posed by COVID-19. In a regulatory filing on June 7, the company said its promoters wanted to buy more stake in the company. 3/11 Adani Green | The stock price jumped 18 percent after the company received a big solar project from SECI. "....has won the first of its kind manufacturing linked solar agreement from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). As a part of the award, AGEL will develop 8 GW of solar projects along with a commitment that will see Adani Solar establish 2 GW of additional solar cell and module manufacturing capacity," the Adani Group company said in its BSE filing. This award, the largest of its type, will entail a single investment of Rs 45,000 crore ($6 billion), it added. Adani Green feels the project will also displace 900 million tonne of carbon dioxide over its lifetime. 4/11 IDFC First Bank | The share price gained over 6 percent as the company raised nearly Rs 2,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis to its promoters and various other financial services players. Promoter IDFC Financial Holding Company bought 34,49,76,282 shares, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company which subscribed to 25,87,32,212 shares in the private sector bank. 5/11 REC | The stock price was up 6 percent after UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 1.11 percent stake in the company via bulk deal on Tuesday (June 9). UBS Principal Capital Asia purchased 22 million equity shares, or 1.11 percent equity, of REC at an average price of Rs 102.25 per share via bulk deal on the BSE. 6/11 PVR | Share price was down 17 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing. 7/11 Graphite India | The stock price shed over 11 percent after the company reported a 94.14 percent decline in net profit at Rs 25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the market. It had posted a net profit of Rs 427 crore in January-March quarter last fiscal, Graphite India said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations fell 60.57 percent to Rs 548 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,390 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. 8/11 Exide Industries | Share price shed over 10 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the March quarter of FY20. The company's profit after tax for Q4Fy20 was 20 percent lower at Rs 168 crore against Rs 210.68 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded Exide to 'sell' from 'buy' recommendation with a target price of Rs 150, 9 percent lower from Rs 165 earlier. 9/11 Infibeam Avenues | Stock price was down 7 percent after the company reported a 25 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.1 crore for March 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.4 crore in the year-ago period, Infibeam Avenues said in a statement. Its revenue declined 27.4 percent to Rs 135.9 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 187.3 crore in corresponding period of 2018-19, it added. 10/11 Godrej Consumer | The stock price fell over 6 percent after Vivek Gambhir resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Nisaba Godrej, the executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), will take over as MD and CEO on July 1, 2020. Gambhir will step down from the position on June 30 and will continue to be on the company's board as a whole-time director until September 30, 2020. 11/11 Century Textiles | The share price was down almost 6 percent after the company reported 43.94 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 79.88 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to the impact of COVID-19. The company logged a profit of Rs 142.50 crore in January-March period a year ago, Century Textiles and Industries (CTIL) said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations was at Rs 770.03 crore, down 8.67 percent as compared to Rs 843.14 crore in the year-ago quarter. First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:48 am