In Pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Adani Green | The stock price jumped 18 percent after the company received a big solar project from SECI. "....has won the first of its kind manufacturing linked solar agreement from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). As a part of the award, AGEL will develop 8 GW of solar projects along with a commitment that will see Adani Solar establish 2 GW of additional solar cell and module manufacturing capacity," the Adani Group company said in its BSE filing. This award, the largest of its type, will entail a single investment of Rs 45,000 crore ($6 billion), it added. Adani Green feels the project will also displace 900 million tonne of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.