In pics | Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most this week

Vodafone Idea | The share price shed over 8 percent as Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms announced partnership with Google and said it is ready with its 5G technology. Google has decided to invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms, which RIL said would build on Jio's and Google's existing efforts to expand the benefits of digitization across the length and breadth of India, beyond the current 500+ million Internet users in the country. Shares of the battered telecom company on July 17 jumped 13 percent after telecom tribunal TDSAT stayed TRAI's interim direction asking the company to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users.