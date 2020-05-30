In pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Future Retail | Share price gained over 21 percent for the week. The company said it was raising up to Rs 650 crore approved by its board through issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to pare debt. It said in a BSE filing that the NCDs would be issued on private placement basis in one or more tranches. “The Board has also authorised the Committee of Directors to decide on matters and transactions relating to aforesaid proposed issuance and allotment of NCDs including but not limited to finalisation and approval of terms and conditions of issue, number of NCDs and timing of the issue from time to time,” the filing said.