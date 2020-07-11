In pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks which moved the most this week

IRB Infrastructure | The share price jumped 23 percent with the stock rallying by about 40 percent from Rs 88.55 recorded on June 30 to Rs 124.85 on July 9. Volumes in the stock have also zoomed in the last two months, which confirms the strength in the recent uptrend. The company secured a Rs 2,193-crore highway project in West Bengal under the Bhartmala Pariyojna. It said the project for widening of 63.83 km stretch on National Highways-19 is its first project in eastern India and marks its entry in the ninth state in the country.