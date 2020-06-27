In Pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Cochin Shipyard | Shares were up over 9 percent after the company posted a 44 percent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 137.52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 95.44 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2018-19, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on June 20. Total consolidated income rose to Rs 861.07 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 851.26 crore earlier. Total consolidated expenses declined to Rs 677.77 crore from Rs 692.11 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year. For the full fiscal 2019-20, the company recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 632 crore as against Rs 477 crore in 2018-19.