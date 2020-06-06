In Pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks which moved the most this week

Interglobe Aviation | The stock price jumped 23 percent after global research firms Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on the stock. According to Morgan Stanley, the passenger traffic will be slow to recover. The cost structure and competitive position will improve in the downturn, reported CNBC-TV18. Credit Suisse said the results beat its estimates on stronger-than-expected yields and revise FY21/22 earnings lower by 56/33% on a slower ramp up. The company has posted a net loss at Rs 870.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, partly affected by the shutdown of operations due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. The company had a profit of Rs 595.8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 5.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,299.1 crore.