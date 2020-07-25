In pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most this week

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3 percent higher while the Nifty50 rose 2.6 percent for the week ended July 24. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Indian market witnessed another strong week as bulls remained in control in four out of five sessions. The S&P BSE closed above 38,000 while the Nifty ended just a shade below 11,200 levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3 percent higher while the Nifty50 rose 2.6 percent for the week ended July 24 compared to 1.4 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Smallcap index, and about 1.2 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index in the same period. 2/11 AU Small Finance Bank | The stock jumped over 21 percent during the week after the company reported a 6 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 201 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its profit, excluding profit from the sale of equity shares of Avas Financiers Ltd, rose 48 percent to Rs 177 crore as against Rs 119 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income of the company grew to Rs 1,409.91 crore during April-June of 2020-21 as against Rs 1,168. 33 crore in the same period of 2019-20, AU Small Finance Bank said. 3/11 IndiaMart Intermesh | The shares were up 19 percent after the company reported a more than two-fold jump in its Q1 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 74.1 crore, backed by strong operating performance. Revenue from operations of the company grew 3.9 percent to Rs 153.1 crore, primarily driven by marginal improvement in realisation of existing customers. Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 1,48,920 shares in the company at Rs 2,350 per share. 4/11 Bank of Maharashtra | The share price was up 16 percent after the bank reported 24.6 percent jump in net profit at Rs 101.02 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year as bad loans came down. The Pune-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 81.09 crore for the same quarter of 2019-20. Total income increased to Rs 3,264.81 crore during April-June, 2020-21 from Rs 3,191.88 crore in the year-ago same period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing. The bank's provisions for bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to Rs 408.91 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,037.44 crore in the year-ago period. 5/11 Granules India | The stock gained 15 percent after the company reported a 33.87 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 735.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 595.27 crore for the same period a year ago. 6/11 Reliance Industries | The share price gained 12 percent with the stock hitting a new all-time high of Rs 2,162.80 per share. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,60,562.99 for the week that ended on July 24, 2020. The stock has been on the rise since the company announced investments from various marquee tech giants and private equity investors into Jio Platforms. It has raised more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore through stake sale in Jio since April 22. Investment of Rs 33,737 crore by Google for 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms was announced recently at the AGM, while Rs 43,574 crore investment by Facebook for 9.9 percent stake in Jio was made public on April 22. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol. 7/11 Mphasis | The stock added 12 percent for the week after the company reported a 3.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The company reported a 3.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 275.1 crore in the June 2020 quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 264.6 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew 10.9 percent to Rs 2,288.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,062.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company said it registered $ 259 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, including a $105-million deal. 8/11 Federal Bank | The share price gained 10 percent after veteran investor Rakesh Jhunhjunwala bought an additional 20 lakh shares in the April-June quarter. Jhunhjunwala's total holding in the bank stood at 3.18 percent in the quarter ended June 2020 against 3.08 percent in March 2020. Also, HDFC Life Insurance Company limited -Shareholders Solvency Margin Account also increased its holding in the company by 49,10,384 shares. Tts holding in June 2020 stood at 3.14 percent against 2.89 percent in the March quarter. The bank reported a marginal 4.3 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 400.77 crore for the first quarter ended June. The lender's interest income rose to Rs 3,444.15 crore, compared with Rs 3,229.30 crore a year ago. However, income from other sources jumped to Rs 488.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter, from Rs 391.52 crore. 9/11 Yes Bank | The stock tumbled 31 percent losing 48.8 percent to close at Rs 13.65 on July 24. It shed 55 percent since the announcement of FPO price band on June 10. Shares allotted in the follow-on public offer of Yes Bank will list on the bourses on July 27. The private sector lender raised Rs 14,272 crore through its latest FPO which was subscribed 95 percent during July 15-17. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 12 per share, the lower end of the price band of Rs 12-13. Employees received shares at Re 1 discount to issue price. 10/11 Future Retail| The share price was down 13 percent for the week after the company missed an interest payment on outstanding dollar bonds on July 22. The development highlights the deteriorating liquidity position of the Future group. The future group missed paying $14 million (approx Rs 105 crore) interest due on July 22 on its offshore bonds worth $500 million due in 2025. The company raised the amount six months ago in January. The missed interest payment, however, does not constitute a default as the terms of the bonds allow for a 30-day grace period for payment. Fitch Ratings have downgraded Kishore Biyani's flagship company to 'C' after it missed the due date for interest payment on bonds. 11/11 Strelite Tech | The shares were down 12 percent after the company posted a 96 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.96 crore for the June quarter. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 142.87 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of the company declined by 38.5 percent to Rs 885.73 crore from Rs 1,440.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.