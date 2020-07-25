In pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most this week

Reliance Industries | The share price gained 12 percent with the stock hitting a new all-time high of Rs 2,162.80 per share. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,60,562.99 for the week that ended on July 24, 2020. The stock has been on the rise since the company announced investments from various marquee tech giants and private equity investors into Jio Platforms. It has raised more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore through stake sale in Jio since April 22. Investment of Rs 33,737 crore by Google for 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms was announced recently at the AGM, while Rs 43,574 crore investment by Facebook for 9.9 percent stake in Jio was made public on April 22. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.