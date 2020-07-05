In Pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Divis Labs | The stock was down almost 7 percent after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed over Rs 96 lakh penalty on the chief financial officer of Divi's Laboratories, L Kishore Babu, and his close associates, including his son, for indulging in insider trading in 2017. The market regulator said Divi's had made an announcement on July 10, 2017, during market hours that the USFDA would lift import alert 99-32 on the company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam, and Babu knew about the development before it was made public.