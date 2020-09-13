In pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Vaibhav Global | The stock was up over 5 percent after the company commissioned 1MW solar PV power generation project. "Vaibhav Global Limited has successfully commissioned a 1MW Solar PV Power Generation Project under Captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The plant, which was commissioned on August 28, 2020, is a major addition to the existing 385 KW rooftop solar panels installed in Jaipur, which have been servicing 7 percent of the company’s electricity requirements at its Jaipur manufacturing facility," the company said in an exchange filing. Together, the existing facility and the new plant will address around 45 percent of the company’s power requirements for the Jaipur facility, it added.