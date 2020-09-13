In pics | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

The broader markets underperformed the frontline indices with the BSE Midcap index falling a percent and Smallcap index down third of a percent. Sandip Das The Indian stock market rebounded last week and closed over a percent higher in the week ended September 11. Sensex climbed 497.37 points, or 1.30 percent, to close at 38,854.55, while Nifty50 gained 130.60 points, or 1.15 percent, to 11,464.45. However, broader markets underperformed frontline indices with the BSE Midcap index falling a percent and Smallcap index down third of a percent. Strides Pharma | The stock jumped 14 percent after Societe Generale acquired 0.7 percent equity stake in Strides Pharma Science via open market transaction on September 8. Societe Generale bought 6,26,279 shares in the pharma company at Rs 612 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Prednisone Tablets USP, 1 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). Adani Green | The share price gained 12 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.75 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 97.44 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total tax expense stood at Rs 31.49 crore in Q1 June 2020. It received a tax rebate of Rs 33.23 crore in the same period last year. Adani Green has been ranked as the largest solar power developer in the world by US-based Mercom Capital. Reliance Industries | The stock was up 7 percent. Private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries (RIL) in exchange for a 1.75 percent stake. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 9. With the latest investment, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail account for over Rs 9 lakh crore of RIL valuation. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com. Wipro | The share price gained over 6 percent after the company entered into a multi-year global agreement with Italian fim Marelli for automotive engineering services. As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. "This partnership is a proof point of the value we bring to the automotive industry and builds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan, which are strategic markets for us,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro. Vaibhav Global | The stock was up over 5 percent after the company commissioned 1MW solar PV power generation project. "Vaibhav Global Limited has successfully commissioned a 1MW Solar PV Power Generation Project under Captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The plant, which was commissioned on August 28, 2020, is a major addition to the existing 385 KW rooftop solar panels installed in Jaipur, which have been servicing 7 percent of the company’s electricity requirements at its Jaipur manufacturing facility," the company said in an exchange filing. Together, the existing facility and the new plant will address around 45 percent of the company’s power requirements for the Jaipur facility, it added. Bharat Dynamics | The stock price shed over 19 percent after the company informed the exchanges that the government will sell up to 18,338,125 equity shares or 10 percent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has informed the exchanges the government will sell up to 18,338,125 equity shares or 10 percent of the total issued paid up capital of the company for face value of Rs 10 each on September 8 (T Day – for retail investors) and September 9 (T+1 Day – for non-retail investors). Jubilant Life Sciences | The share price was down 11 percent after the drug firm reported a 52.42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 184.98 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in an exchange filing. Consolidated total revenue from the operations of the company stood at Rs 1,892.92 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,181.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Vodafone Idea | The stock was down over 7 percent last week. Reports said that the company was planning to raise Rs 35,000 crore. As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Vodafone Idea is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via the sale of fibre business and data centre. It will raise another Rs 25,000 crore through debt and equity. As per the report, Vodafone Idea has cleared the appointment of merchant bankers for data centre sale. It wants to sell both the fibre and data centre assets by the end of the year. Hindustan Aeronautics | The share price shed over 6 percent after net profit of the company fell 73.67 percent to Rs 148.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 564.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales also dropped 47 percent to Rs 1,736.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3,289.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Future Retail | The stock was down over 5 percent last week. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 477.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Its revenue from operations was down 17.75 percent to Rs 4,492.36 crore during the three-month period under review as against Rs 5,462.17 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. First Published on Sep 13, 2020 11:09 am