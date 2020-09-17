In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 17

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also closed in the red, falling 0.24 percent and 0.53 percent, respectively. Sandip Das Sensex ended 323 points or 0.82 percent lower at 38,979.85 on September 17 while Nifty ended 88 points or 0.76 percent down to 11,516.10. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also closed in the red, falling 0.24 percent and 0.53 percent, respectively. Among sectors,all barring BSE Healthcare, IT and Teck, closed in the red. Ircon International | CMP: Rs 86.85 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company bagged order worth Rs 1,900 crore from the Indian Railways. lrcon International Limited has secured railway electrification works for various routes of 2251 Route Kilo meter (RKM) worth approximately Rs 1,900 crore on competitive bidding basis among PSUs from the Ministry of Railways, the company said in an exchange filing. Dhanuka Agritech | CMP: Rs 822 | The shares gained almost 7 percent after the company's board approved the buyback of equity shares. The company approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth up to Rs 100 crore and fixed September 28 as the record for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders. Manaksia Steels | CMP: Rs 11 | The stock zoomed 10 percent after the company announced the acquisition of shares of Manaksia Limited. Shares of Manaksia jumped about 6 percent in the morning trade on BSE. The company has acquired 13.25 lakh shares of Manaksia Limited on September 16 through market purchase. Following the acquisition, the revised shareholding of the company in Manaksia Limited has been increased from 4.08 percent to 6.10 percent, Manaksia Steels said in a regulatory filing. HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 807 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud. In a media release on September 16, HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL’s Actian portfolio, starting with Actian Avalanche, to Google Cloud. Power Grid | CMP: Rs 168.40 | The shares shed 2 percent after the Power Ministry gave a nod to monetise the company's assets held in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) through InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust). As per CNBC-TV18, Power Ministry has conveyed to CCEA about its permission to monetise company's assets in SPVs. JMC Projects (India) | CMP: Rs 57 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,342 crore. Contracts include infrastructure project in East Asia of approximately Rs 725 crore, water supply projects in Odisha totalling Rs 471 crore and building project in North India of Rs 146 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,823 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the pharma firm launched an over-the-counter (OTC) eye allergy drop Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution in the US. Also, the company and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. Happiest Minds Technologies | CMP: Rs 371 | The stock jumped 6 percent ending at Rs 371 per share on NSE. The scrip registered a massive opening on the bourses, surging about 138 percent on an intraday basis on its debut on September 17. Given the stellar listing, experts have advised booking profits in the counter to short-term traders, while medium to long-term investors can hold the scrip given the growth prospects of the company. Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 360.25 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company signed up an agreement with Arla Foods, world's largest producer of organic dairy products for modernising and transforming its multi-country payroll operations on Ramco's Global Payroll platform. Tata Teleservices | CMP: Rs 3.25 | The share price was down 3 percent on September 17. The shareholders of the company approved raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing preferential shares to parent firm and non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing. First Published on Sep 17, 2020 04:42 pm