In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 17

Manaksia Steels | CMP: Rs 11 | The stock zoomed 10 percent after the company announced the acquisition of shares of Manaksia Limited. Shares of Manaksia jumped about 6 percent in the morning trade on BSE. The company has acquired 13.25 lakh shares of Manaksia Limited on September 16 through market purchase. Following the acquisition, the revised shareholding of the company in Manaksia Limited has been increased from 4.08 percent to 6.10 percent, Manaksia Steels said in a regulatory filing.