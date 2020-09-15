In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 15

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed higher by 0.85 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively. Sandip Das Sensex closed 288 points, or 0.74 percent, higher at 39,044.35 on September 15 while Nifty settled 82 points up, or 0.71 percent, at 11,521.80. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed higher by 0.85 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 17.90 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company was declared the lowest bidder for a project in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 196 crore. Gayatri Projects has been declared as L-1 bidáer for the project including construction of Kachonda Kalan Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme in Lalitpur District and relevant works including commissioning and operation and maintenance for 10 years, the company said in an exchange filing. Minda Industries | The share price gained almost 4 percent after the company raised over Rs 242 crore through rights issue. The auto components maker said it has raised over Rs 242 crore by way of a rights issue to existing investors. On June 29, the board of directors of Minda Industries approved the issuance of equity shares by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore. Future Retail | CMP: Rs 103.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent on September 15. In Q1FY21, the company incurred a net loss of Rs 561.95 crore against a profit of Rs 159.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations for the June quarter stood at Rs 1,358.11 crore against Rs 5,197.11 crore year-on-year (YoY). Reliance Industries (RIL) on August 29 said it was acquiring the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of rival Future Group for a cash consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. SREI Infra | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 23.01 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a loss of Rs 69.29 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total consolidated income for the June quarter was at Rs 1,214.45 crore against Rs 1,560.87 crore recorded during the March quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 44,213 crore as on June 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 44,835 crore as on March 31, 2020. PVR | CMP: Rs 1264 | The stock shed over 3 percent after the company said its consolidated loss after tax for the quarter was Rs 226 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 18 crore during the corresponding period of last year. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were Rs 55 crore as compared to Rs 887 crore during the corresponding period of last year, impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and consequent lockdown during the quarter. JB Chemicals | CMP: Rs 891.05 | The share prive jumped over 7 percent after the company's net profit was reported at Rs 119.5 crore up by 92.4 percent, as compared to Q1 FY20 when it had reported Rs 62.11 crore. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 came in at 22.88 percent, up 8.96 percent YoY. Consolidated net revenue of JB Chemicals stood at Rs 522.28 crore, which was up 17.07 percent YoY from Rs 446.11 crore in Q1 FY20. EBITDA stood at Rs 155.41 crore in Q1 FY21 which jumped 61.94 percent YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 29.76 percent up by 8.25 percent YoY. ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 371.70 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the bank received exemption from paring stake in insurance subsidiaries for three years. The bank said it has got an exemption from paring stake in its life and non-life subsidiaries to 30 percent for a period of three years. Vedanta | CMP: Rs 132.55 | The share price gained over 2 percent on September 15. The company deferred its June quarter earnings announcement. In a regulatory filing on BSE on September 14, the company said: "Due to the ongoing pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances which are beyond the company’s control, the company is unable to hold its board meeting on September 15, 2020, and accordingly we will reschedule the board meeting on or before September 30, 2020, for release of Q1 results for which the company will give the intimation separately in due course." Mirza International | CMP: Rs 52.60 | The stock was down over 3 percent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 23.62 crore for Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 15 crore in Q1 FY21. The company's total consolidated income fell to Rs 83.25 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 308.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 106.87 crore against Rs 293.07 crore year-on-year (YoY). SAIL | CMP: Rs 39.30 | The share price ended in the red after the company reported consolidated net loss at Rs 1,226.5 crore against profit of Rs 102.7 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was down 38.8 percent at Rs 9,067.5 crore against Rs 14,820.9 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA loss at Rs 397.8 crore against EBITDA of Rs 1,588.9 crore (YoY).