In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 15

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 132.55 | The share price gained over 2 percent on September 15. The company deferred its June quarter earnings announcement. In a regulatory filing on BSE on September 14, the company said: "Due to the ongoing pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances which are beyond the company’s control, the company is unable to hold its board meeting on September 15, 2020, and accordingly we will reschedule the board meeting on or before September 30, 2020, for release of Q1 results for which the company will give the intimation separately in due course."