In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 14

Among the sectors, the IT index outperformed while the smallcap index jumped 4 percent. Sandip Das The Sensex and the Nifty closed in the red, erasing all gains of the morning session. The Sensex closed the day 98 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 38,756.63 while the Nifty closed 24 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 11,440.05. Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 247.35 | The share price surged 12 percent after the company received approval from the US health regulator for blood-thinning drug apixaban. "The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for apixaban tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg," Indoco Remedies said in an exchange filing. Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 147.40 | The stock gained over 2 percent after a further improvement in Jaguar Land Rover sales for July and August over Q1FY21. Jaguar Land Rover sold 36,421 vehicles in July and 28,887 in the seasonally low month of August. Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 639.05 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company, on September 11, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 138 crore for the June quarter of FY21 against Rs 5.52 crore in the year-ago period. Its standalone total income for Q1FY21 stood at Rs 253 crore against Rs 192 crore in Q1FY20. The market-capitalisation of Adani Green Energy is now nearing Rs 1 lakh crore on BSE. AurionPro Solutions | CMP: Rs 61.35 | The share price was up 5 percent after the company bagged an order from the largest bank in Singapore that has operations in Southeast Asia. Integro Technologies Pte Limited, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, has been awarded the project for the implementation of Smart Lender product version 4 by the bank to be executed across its subsidiaries and branches, the company said in an exchange filing. Skipper | CMP: Rs 43.35 | The stock gained over 3 percent on September 14. The company reported a net loss at Rs 11.6 crore against a profit of Rs 7.9 crore YoY. Revenue went down 34.8 percent at Rs 220.7 crore against Rs 338.5 crore YoY. State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 197.90 | The share price shed over 2 percent. Citi maintained a buy call on the stock. While maintaining the buy call, the global research firm raised the target to Rs 320 from Rs 300 per share. It has raised FY21/FY22 estimates by 2 percent/7 percent on better NIM and lower opex, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. RITES | CMP: Rs 251.60 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company said that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on September 18 to consider the proposal for a buy-back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 14.80 | The share price added a percent after ICICI Lombard announced it a tie-up with Yes Bank. "ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank. The partnership will provide bank’s diverse customer base access to the insurer’s portfolio and make insurance more accessible to its customers across India," the company said in a media release on September 14. IT stocks rally | Share price of IT companies led by HCL Tech rallied on September 14. HCL Tech ended with gains of 10 percent after the firm said it had seen strong execution to date in Q2 FY21. The IT firm sees constant currency growth of over 3.5 percent QoQ and margin of 20.5-21 percent. It expects revenue and margin to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance. The revenue growth in CC terms is enabled by board-based momentum across verticals and geographies, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. Mphasis jumped 8 percent while Infosys and Mindtree added 3 percent each. TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra gained 3-4 percent. Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 70.40 | The stock added 2 percent after the company bagged two EPC projects worth Rs 1,390 crore under Bharatmala-I. First Published on Sep 14, 2020 04:46 pm