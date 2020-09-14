In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 14

IT stocks rally | Share price of IT companies led by HCL Tech rallied on September 14. HCL Tech ended with gains of 10 percent after the firm said it had seen strong execution to date in Q2 FY21. The IT firm sees constant currency growth of over 3.5 percent QoQ and margin of 20.5-21 percent. It expects revenue and margin to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance. The revenue growth in CC terms is enabled by board-based momentum across verticals and geographies, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. Mphasis jumped 8 percent while Infosys and Mindtree added 3 percent each. TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra gained 3-4 percent.