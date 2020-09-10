In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 10

BSE Midcap settled 0.92 percent higher and the Smallcap index closed with a gain of 1.27 percent. Sandip Das Sensex closed 646 points, or 1.69 percent, higher at 38,840.32 while Nifty lended 171 points, or 1.52 percent higher to settle at 11,449.25. BSE Midcap closed with gains of 0.92 percent and the Smallcap index ended 1.27 percent higher. Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,319 | The stock surged over 7 percent to hit a new record high. Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to hit a market cap of $200 billion. So far in 2020, Reliance has gained a market cap of over $70 billion, while the second-placed TCS has gained less than $10 billion. Investors lapped up shares of the company as private equity giant Silver Lake Partners gets ready to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent stake. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 372 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after the company received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 1,905-crore project in Bihar. DBL has received LoA for construction and upgrading NH 131A near Narenpur to four-lane, and near Purnea to two-lane, the company said in an exchange filing. Syngene International | CMP: Rs 475 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the company got ICMR's approval for HiMedia-Syngene COVID-19 antibody test kit. In an exchange filing the company said, "HiMedia Laboratories and Syngene International have collaborated to manufacture ELISafe 19TM, an IgG based ELISA test kit for COVID-19 now approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The ELISafe 19TM antibody test kit has a sensitivity of 100 percent and specificity of 99 percent." Sunteck Realty | CMP: Rs 270 | The stock price added 5 percent after global brokerage firm CLSA initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call. The brokerage is positive on its value-accretive acquisition potential. As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA has set the target price of Rs 345 on the stock and said the company has a track record of accretive acquisitions via efficient capital management. State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 198.55 | The share price was up 2 percent after the lender said it raised Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds. In a regulatory filing on September 10, the public sector lender said it has sold Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.74 percent. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 415.50 | The stock spiked over 7 percent after Share India Securities bought 1,37,803 shares of the company at Rs 387.65 per share. According to data available on NSE, Share India Securities bought 1,37,803 shares of the company at Rs 387.65 apiece. Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 194.50 | The share price was down 3 percent on September 10. The company has sold a part of its stake in OakNorth in HighSage Ventures for Rs 440 crore. Shriram EPC | CMP: Rs 3.95 | The stock shed over 3 percent after the company reported a loss of Rs 29.85 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 6.45 crore. Revenue fell to Rs 127.2 crore from Rs 382 crore in the year-ago. Emami | CMP: Rs 378 | The share price jumped over 4 percent on September 10. The company reported a net loss of Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter. Sales declined 94 percent to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 529.18 crore.. Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 216.05 | The stock jumped over 4 percent despite total production declining 36.8 percent to 10,508.50 million tonnes in August 2020 as against 16,627 MT in August 2019. The company's total production fell 35.98 percent in August 2020 from 16,414.7 MT in July 2020. There was no production at the company's Bilaspur plant in August 2020. First Published on Sep 10, 2020 04:53 pm