In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 10

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,319 | The stock surged over 7 percent to hit a new record high. Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to hit a market cap of $200 billion. So far in 2020, Reliance has gained a market cap of over $70 billion, while the second-placed TCS has gained less than $10 billion. Investors lapped up shares of the company as private equity giant Silver Lake Partners gets ready to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent stake. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)