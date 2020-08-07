In pics | Angel Broking bets on these 11 stocks with double-digit return

Alembic Pharma | LTP: Rs 1,081.55 | Target: Rs 1,400 | Upside: 29 percent. Broking House expects Alembic Pharma (Apll) to grow its top line by 15-17 percent in coming years. New product launches and volume growth will help US business to grow by 10-15 percent p.a for next couple of years. Company will be going to launch several products in the domestic market and 15 products in the US market. Apll has already launched three products in Q1FY21 and expected to launch five products in Q2FY21. Out of five formulation plants and two API plants, the company has no observation from USFDA.