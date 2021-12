Pickup in the pace of vaccination, declining corona cases and sharp recovery in economic activity helped drive more than 20 percent return in 2021 despite continuous FII selling and rising inflation concerns. Broader indices outperformed the main indices with midcap and smallcap indices rising 37 percent and 60 percent, respectively. Here are the top seven stock picks by Choice Broking for the year 2022:

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 676 | Target: Rs 956 | Upside: 41.5 percent | Airtel’s domestic mobile business is expected to demonstrate its operational excellence in the sector. Moreover, its Airtel Business vertical, which offers a gamut of digital solutions to the enterprises, could be the next growth engine for the company. Investment in Airtel will be a long term play, and thus we are assigning a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 956 per share.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | CMP: Rs 639 | Target: Rs 833 | Upside: 30.3 percent | We expect the company to improve its performance metrics on the back of tailwinds in the sector and the Exide Life deal. The company is likely to maintain its leadership position among private players as rising costs would make it difficult for disruptive practices. We value the company at P/EV multiple of 4.4x (based on FY23 EV) to arrive at a target price of Rs 833, thereby assigning a buy rating.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,302 | Target: Rs 2,821 | Upside: 22.6 percent | The business environment continues to be challenging with unprecedented levels of input cost inflation and subdued consumer sentiment, mainly in the rural areas. However, in the urban markets, consumption recovered at a good pace due to easing pandemic-led restrictions. Overall, we are cautiously optimistic about demand recovery in the near term. Despite strong fundamentals, over the last three months, HUL’s share price has corrected around 16.2%. Thus, we assign a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,821 per share.

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 736 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 22.3 percent | Business growth as well as profitability of the bank improved significantly over the past few years despite the pandemic-related challenges. Asset quality remained stable, and the bank also made progress in its digital banking activity. We assign a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 valuing its standalone banking business at Rs 710 (at P/ABV of 2.5x FY24E) and subsidiaries at Rs 190.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,866 | Target: Rs 2,150 | Upside: 15.2 percent | At a CMP of Rs 1,866, Infosys is trading at a TTM P/E multiple of 37.6x. Based on FY23E earnings, it is trading at a P/E multiple of Rs 30.5x. Considering the robust outlook and the company’s growth leadership in the sector, we arrive at a target price of Rs 2,150 per share, which is 15.2% higher than the recommended price. Thus, we assign a buy rating on the company.

Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,866 | Target: Rs 2,220 | Upside: 19 percent | L&T will benefit from the government’s continued focus on infrastructure creation. Over FY21-24E, we are anticipating a 10% CAGR growth in the top-line to Rs 1.97 lakh crore. However, EBITDA and PAT margins are likely to contract by 519 bps and 61 bps, respectively. Thus, we assign a buy rating on the stock.