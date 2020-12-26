HUL, BPCL and Sun Pharma among 10 stocks that could give up to 30% upside

After a freefall in the December 21 session, market recovered sharply but ended on flat note for the week ended December 24. BSE Sensex added 12.85 points to end at 46,973.54 and the Nifty50 was down 11.3 points to finish at 13,749.25 levels in the week gone by.

HUL | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,399.95 | Target: Rs 2,750 | Upside: 14 percent. The Broking house remains positive on the company from a medium-term perspective, encouraged by robust earnings growth potential beyond the near term owing to its portfolio and execution strengths and significant synergies in FY22E as a result of GSKCH. These factors suggest premium multiples are likely to sustain.

Orient Cement | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 84.30 | Target: Rs 100 | Upside: 18 percent. With 8m-ton capacity now, the company’s further expansion plans at Devapur and Chittapur remain on hold due to uncertain demand and management’s focus on a lean balance sheet. The trade demand has picked up post-Diwali. Non-trade demand mostly arises from road projects, while infra projects continue to face funding issues. With petcoke unavailable and higher prices, management said H2 power cost would rise 12-15%; other expenses would be normal. However, it talked of profitability being unscathed, with EBITDA/ton at current highs.

BPCL | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 377.40 | Target: Rs 490 | Upside: 30 percent. With Vedanta, Apollo Global Management and Think Gas (promoted by I Squared Capital) reportedly among the interested parties (IPs), BPCL's disinvestment process is currently at the stage of evaluating bids. RFP and SPA will be issued post the selection. If the buyer decides to sell off investments (like PLNG, IGL, Oil India, upstream, etc.) and is able to source funds at ~7% cost, it can still buy BPCL at Rs 500 per share, as residual dividend income of Rs 35 billion would be sufficient to service annual cost of funding.

KPR Mill | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 876.20 | Target: Rs 1,100 | Upside: 25 percent. ICICIdirect continues to remain positive on KPR due to its competitive advantages due to lower power & labour cost, vertically integrated operations, focus on value-added products and robust balance sheet. Higher proportion of garmenting enhances the overall margin profile as the segment yields margins in the range of 22-23% while high asset turnover would translate into RoCE improvement by 370 bps to 23% in FY20-23E. The new textile policy is expected to aid in improving global competitiveness of Indian exporters. Broking house like KPR as a structural long term story to play the apparel export space.

Navin Fluorine | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,548.90 | Target: Rs 3,040 | Upside: 19 percent. The company has outlined capital expenditure for setting up a multi-purpose plant (MPP) with an outlay of Rs 195 crore. The capex will be undertaken by its wholly owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Ltd at Dahej, Gujarat. The new capacity is expected to come on stream during H1FY23 and will create opportunities for new products in life science and crop science sectors in the specialty chemicals business. The company has already identified potential 12 new products of which five are going to be commercialised initially, which find application in crop protection. This new capacity would retain a mix of 50:50 among life science and crop protection in the long run. The management expects better margins for this new venture with an asset turn of 1.35-1.45x.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 660 | Upside: 12 percent. Sun Pharma’s Specialty business is witnessing improved traction. Pick up in the US specialty business coupled with likely traction from sturdy new product launch pipeline, would fuel the growth of the US business. Moreover, geographic expansion/increasing penetration for specialty portfolio, in markets other than the US, would also aid the growth of specialty portfolio. Healthy growth in chronic therapies along with new launches gaining traction and a possible improvement in acute therapies is likely to fuel growth in the domestic formulations business.

Indian Oil Corporation | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 90.20 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 27 percent. Company is the most attractively valued stock among oil marketing companies (OMCs) with valuation of 0.8x its FY2023E P/BV and 5.3x its FY2023E EPS despite strong earnings visibility (expect 20% PAT CAGR over FY2020-FY2023E) and healthy RoE of 15.5%. Sharekhan expect IOCL’s steep valuation discount of 57% to that of BPCL on FY2023E EPS to narrow down given strong growth outlook and high dividend yield of 8-9%. Potential monetisation of non-core assets would help in value unlocking and privatisation of BPCL is expected to re-rate the refining and marketing business of entire OMC pack.

Federal Bank | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 65.20 | Target: Rs 85 | Upside: 30 percent. Factors such as increasing retail focus, being adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at 13.33%), and incremental lending to better-rated borrower(s) are positives. The management indicated growth may return in Q4 FY21E, and Sharekhan believe that the asset quality outlook has improved, which augurs well.

Exide Industries | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 183.50 | Target: Rs 234 | Upside: 27 percent. Broking house re-iterate buy on Exide Industries as the company is in a sweet spot, to ride intensified replacement market share gains (~1-2% in each segments) from unorganized players post lockdown, entry with new OEMs to help strengthen its leadership, channel checks indicate replacement demand to come back in high margin telecom segments, post lull of 2-3 years due to lower capex by telcos and exports to scale up. Broking house tweak FY22/23 EPS estimates by 1-3% to factor in higher trading content in replacement segment.