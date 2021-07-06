MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

High-conviction buys: KRChoksey bets on these 6 stocks with up to 19% upside

UltraTech Cement, Ramco Cements and HDFC AMC among the picks by KRChoksey

Rakesh Patil
July 06, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Indian market started the July month on muted note but in last couple of session witnessing buying interest amid mixed data helping indices to trade near the all-time high. Broking house KRChoksey has come out with its high conviction stocks ideas for the month of July with an upside up to 19 percent over the next 6 months timeframe:
Indian market started the July month on a muted note but turned the tide later witnessing buying interest amid global and domestic mixed data. The indices on July 6 are trading near their all-time highs. Broking house KRChoksey has released a list of high-conviction stocks ideas for this month. They are expecting an upside of up to 19 percent each in these stocks over the next 6 months:
UltraTech Cement | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 6,718 | Target: Rs 7,510 | Upside: 12 percent
UltraTech Cement | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 6,718 | Target: Rs 7,510 | Upside: 12 percent
The Ramco Cements | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,033 | Target: Rs 1,107 | Upside: 7 percent
The Ramco Cements | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,033 | Target: Rs 1,107 | Upside: 7 percent
Solar Industries India | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,628 | Target: Rs 1,693 | Upside: 4 percent
Solar Industries India | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,628 | Target: Rs 1,693 | Upside: 4 percent
Representative Image
Emmbi Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 99 | Target: Rs 118 | Upside: 19 percent
HDFC AMC | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,879 | Target: Rs 3,200 | Upside: 11 percent
HDFC AMC | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,879 | Target: Rs 3,200 | Upside: 11 percent
SBI Life Insurance | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,010 | Target: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 19 percent
SBI Life Insurance | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,010 | Target: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 19 percent
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Jul 6, 2021 01:34 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.