    Here's a look at the stocks that debuted at a discount over the last two years but morphed into multibaggers

    An analysis of the last two years' IPOs (since January 2020) that listed at a discount reveals three stocks that were able to give over 100 percent return till date over their issue price

    Ritesh Presswala
    February 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Hot Stocks
    On February 08, 2022, Adani Wilmar debuted at a 4 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 230, but saw a smart surge during the day and touched an intraday high of Rs 271.25 managing to close at Rs 268.25 with a decent 16 percent premium to its issue price. Looking at this Moneycontrol has done an analysis of the last two years' IPOs (since January 2020) to check which listed at a discount but were able to give over 100 percent return till date over their issue price. Interestingly, we got three companies that made the cut (Data Source: ACE Equity). Look at the list.
    Angel One Ltd. | The stock listed at discount on bourses on October 05, 2020, at Rs  275 as against the issue price of Rs 306. From its issue price stock has risen 340 percent to Rs  1346 on February 08, 2022.
    Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. | The stock listed at discount on bourses on April 07, 2021, at Rs 492 as against the issue price of Rs 500. From its issue price stock has risen 176 percent to Rs  1380 on February 08, 2022.
    Macrotech Developers Ltd. | | The stock listed at discount on bourses on April 19, 2021, at Rs 439 as against the issue price of Rs 486. From its issue price stock has risen 166 percent to Rs  1292 on February 08, 2022.
    Coming back to Adani Wilmar, the experts believe that Adani Wilmar is a long-term play. The company has healthy financials, strong brand recall, increasing reach, and household consumption. more details
    Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 10:47 am
