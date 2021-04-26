Here is what brokerages say about ICICI Securities post-Q4 numbers

ICICI Securities has posted a 113 percent YoY jump in its fourth-quarter (Q4FY21) net profit at Rs 329.1 crore from Rs 154 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the company rose 53 percent at Rs 739.3 crore, against Rs 480.1 crore. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 13.5 per share, taking the full-year dividend to Rs 21.5 per share versus Rs 11 per share in FY20.