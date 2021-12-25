MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Here are the top 10 biggest IPOs of the year 2021. Take a look

Paytm, Zomato, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust, Star Health and Allied Insurance, PB Fintech, Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among the top 10 biggest IPOs of the year 2021

Rakesh Patil
December 25, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
ipo
In the year 2021, a total of 65 companies launched their IPOs and garnered more than Rs 1.31 lakh crore, 74.6 percent higher from the previous record year of 2017. The primary market created a lot of records in 2021, in terms of total fund-raising, the size of issue (initial public offerings), subscription and debut premium. However, the experts believe 2022 is also expected to be a strong year for the primary market. One97 Communications, operator of digital payments company Paytm, raised the biggest amount of Rs 18,300 crore in the history of Indian capital markets, though the issue saw tepid response from investors. Have a look:
One 97 Communications, the operator of digital payments company Paytm, was the largest ever public issue in size as the company raised Rs 18,300 crore through its public issue at a price of Rs 2,150 per share, in November 2021. The offer received tepid response from investors, subscribing 1.89 times.
One 97 Communications, the operator of digital payments company Paytm, was the largest ever public issue in size as the company raised Rs 18,300 crore through its public issue at a price of Rs 2,150 per share, in November 2021. The offer received tepid response from investors, subscribing 1.89 times.
Food delivery giant Zomato launched its mega public issue in July 2021 and mopped up Rs 9,375 crore at a price of Rs 76 per share. The issue saw strong response from investors, subscribing little more than 38 times.
Food delivery giant Zomato launched its mega public issue in July 2021 and mopped up Rs 9,375 crore at a price of Rs 76 per share. The issue saw strong response from investors, subscribing little more than 38 times.
OfBusiness plans to file its papers for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by late-2022
Power Grid Corporation of India-sponsored POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), was the third largest public issue in the year 2021, mobilising Rs 7,735 crore at a price of Rs 100 per unit. The offer was subscribed 4.83 times.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, one of the largest private health insurers in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in FY21, has raised Rs 7,249.2 crore via public issue in December 2021 at a price of Rs 900 per share. The offer managed to sail through on last day as it was booked 79 percent.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, one of the largest private health insurers in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in FY21, has raised Rs 7,249.2 crore through public issue in December 2021 at a price of Rs 900 per share. The offer managed to sail through on last day as it was booked 79 percent.
Policybazaar and Paisabazaar operator PB Fintech has raised Rs 5,625 crore through initial public offering that received strong subscription of 16.59 times in November 2021. The fund raising had taken place at a price of Rs 980 per share.
Policybazaar and Paisabazaar operator PB Fintech has raised Rs 5,625 crore through initial public offering that received strong subscription of 16.59 times in November 2021. The fund raising had taken place at a price of Rs 980 per share.
Representative image
Automotive ancillary Sona BLW Precision Forgings, which is widely known as Sona Comstar, was the sixth largest maiden public issue getting launched in June 2021. The offer, which fetched the company Rs 5,550 crore at a price of Rs 291 per share, was subscribed 2.28 times.
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO
Banker-turned-businesswoman Falguni Nayar-promoted FSN E-Commerce Ventures had created a lot of buzz and attracted solid interest from investors as its initial public offering was subscribed 81.78 times in November. The offer fetched the Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion operator Rs 5,352 crore at a price of Rs 1,125 per share.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, one of the largest cement companies in India, has raised Rs 5,000 crore through its public offer, at a price of Rs 570 per share, in August 2021. The issue saw tepid response from investors, subscribing 1.71 times.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, one of the largest cement companies in India, has raised Rs 5,000 crore through its public offer, at a price of Rs 570 per share, in August 2021. The issue saw tepid response from investors, subscribing 1.71 times.
State-run Indian Railway Finance Corporation was the first company to launch IPO in the year 2021, garnering Rs 4,633 crore via public issue at a price of Rs 26 per share. It saw 3.49 times subscription.
State-run Indian Railway Finance Corporation was the first company to launch IPO in the year 2021, garnering Rs 4,633 crore via public issue at a price of Rs 26 per share. It saw 3.49 times subscription.
Specialty chemical manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar was the tenth largest IPO in the current calendar year, mopping up Rs 3,850 crore in August at a price of Rs 541 per share. The offer did not receive encouraging response from investors as it was subscribed only 2.17 times.
Specialty chemical manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar was the tenth largest IPO in the current calendar year, mopping up Rs 3,850 crore in August at a price of Rs 541 per share. The offer did not receive encouraging response from investors as it was subscribed only 2.17 times.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #IPO #Slideshow
first published: Dec 25, 2021 09:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.