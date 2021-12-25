Here are the top 10 biggest IPOs of the year 2021. Take a look

In the year 2021, a total of 65 companies launched their IPOs and garnered more than Rs 1.31 lakh crore, 74.6 percent higher from the previous record year of 2017. The primary market created a lot of records in 2021, in terms of total fund-raising, the size of issue (initial public offerings), subscription and debut premium. However, the experts believe 2022 is also expected to be a strong year for the primary market. One97 Communications, operator of digital payments company Paytm, raised the biggest amount of Rs 18,300 crore in the history of Indian capital markets, though the issue saw tepid response from investors. Have a look:

One 97 Communications, the operator of digital payments company Paytm, was the largest ever public issue in size as the company raised Rs 18,300 crore through its public issue at a price of Rs 2,150 per share, in November 2021. The offer received tepid response from investors, subscribing 1.89 times.

Food delivery giant Zomato launched its mega public issue in July 2021 and mopped up Rs 9,375 crore at a price of Rs 76 per share. The issue saw strong response from investors, subscribing little more than 38 times.

Power Grid Corporation of India-sponsored POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), was the third largest public issue in the year 2021, mobilising Rs 7,735 crore at a price of Rs 100 per unit. The offer was subscribed 4.83 times.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, one of the largest private health insurers in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in FY21, has raised Rs 7,249.2 crore through public issue in December 2021 at a price of Rs 900 per share. The offer managed to sail through on last day as it was booked 79 percent.

Policybazaar and Paisabazaar operator PB Fintech has raised Rs 5,625 crore through initial public offering that received strong subscription of 16.59 times in November 2021. The fund raising had taken place at a price of Rs 980 per share.

Automotive ancillary Sona BLW Precision Forgings, which is widely known as Sona Comstar, was the sixth largest maiden public issue getting launched in June 2021. The offer, which fetched the company Rs 5,550 crore at a price of Rs 291 per share, was subscribed 2.28 times.

Banker-turned-businesswoman Falguni Nayar-promoted FSN E-Commerce Ventures had created a lot of buzz and attracted solid interest from investors as its initial public offering was subscribed 81.78 times in November. The offer fetched the Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion operator Rs 5,352 crore at a price of Rs 1,125 per share.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, one of the largest cement companies in India, has raised Rs 5,000 crore through its public offer, at a price of Rs 570 per share, in August 2021. The issue saw tepid response from investors, subscribing 1.71 times.

State-run Indian Railway Finance Corporation was the first company to launch IPO in the year 2021, garnering Rs 4,633 crore via public issue at a price of Rs 26 per share. It saw 3.49 times subscription.