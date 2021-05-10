HDFC Securities picks these 9 mid and smallcap stocks for long term

HDFC Securities remains optimistic on the prospects of Indian economy and corporate earnings growth over the next few years. Based on that, the broking house has picked 9 mid and smallcap stocks that investors can put their money in for the long term.

Mahindra and Mahindra | The company aims to increase its farm equipment revenues from overseas markets to over 50% from 37% currently, even as it aspires to increase its share in the domestic tractor market from the current 43% to 50%. It is looking to increase revenue in all the three key overseas regions - from the current $450mn to a billion dollar in Japan, from $470mn to a billion dollar in the Americas and from the current $240mn to half a billion in Turkey.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | HDFC Securities like Dr. Reddy’s on account of 1) widely-distributed revenue mix 2) strong focus on domestic business, 3) injectables pipeline for US and EU, 4) healthy balance sheet and return ratios and 5) resolution of all major USFDA issues.

GAIL India | The gas transmission business of GAIL is likely to be in a sweet spot owing to (1) increase in domestic gas production, (2) increase in demand of RLNG, (3) completion of major pipelines in eastern and southern part of India. GAIL with its dominant position in gas pipeline infrastructure should be the largest beneficiary.

Aurobindo Pharma | HDFC Securities remain positive on Aurobindo on the back of a) strong complex injectables (manufacturing capabilities/capacity), b) healthy business of API over 3 years, c) improving profitability of the Europe business, d) to cater the vaccine opportunity over the medium term, and e) reduced financial leverage.

NMDC | Management anticipates 35-36mt production in FY21. Production should be ramped up to 40mt in FY22. Commissioning of steel plant (expected by June 2021 subject to travel by international experts) is an additional trigger for the stock. The stock is trading at discount to global peers and its own past seven year range.

ACC | ACC has a debt-free balance sheet with strong cash position despite on-going capex. Also, it has a strong cash flow from operating activities. Working capital days are expected to remain stable which will again help to the company to maintain balance sheet strength.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | HDFC Securities We expect GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support earnings. HPCL’s liquidity is expected to remain strong, aided by healthy cash flow generation and sizeable cash and cash equivalents of Rs 5,458 crore on standalone basis as on March 31, 2020

Tata Power | Regulated RoEs play a very important role in profitability of both power generating and transmitting companies. As the company’s profitability is largely inter-linked and dependent on regulated RoE and finance charge, any reduction in interest rates going forward will help the company to expand its margin profile, as the regulated RoE of 15.5% has been set for the next five years (until 2024).