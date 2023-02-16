 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Securities cuts target price on these stocks; do you own any?

Rakesh Patil
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Broking house HDFC Securities has slashed target price of Deccan Cements, Ahluwalia Contracts, Torrent Power, Eicher Motors and Balkrishna Industries.

The Indian equity benchmarks extended the winning streak for the second day on February 15, supported by gains in auto, realty and information technology counters. The 30-pack gauge settled 242.83 points or 0.40 percent higher at 61,275.09, while the Nifty50 climbed 86 points or 0.48 percent to end at 18,015.80.
Deccan Cements | Rating: Maintain add | Target Price: Cut to Rs 490
Ahluwalia Contracts | Rating: Maintain buy | Target Price: Reduced to Rs 568
Torrent Power | Rating: Maintain add | Target Price: Cut to Rs 545 from Rs 552
Eicher Motors | Rating: Reiterates add | Target Price: Cut to Rs 3,351 from Rs 3,859
Balkrishna Industries | Rating: Maintain reduce | Target Price: Cut to Rs 1,936 from Rs 2,048