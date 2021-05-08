HDFC Securities bets on these 12 largecaps for long term investment

HDFC Securities has picked 12 largecap stocks that investors can put their money in systematically over the next few years. Despite the known headwinds, markets have not fallen sharply, supported by liquidity and hopes of an early return to normalcy from the second coronavirus wave. Hence, staggered buying is recommended to benefit from any future falls and have a better margin of safety, said HDFC Securities.

Reliance Industries | The company has a strong market position and operates its petrochemical plants at full capacity. The company is looking to expand into multiple new digital products and services. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Infosys | Infosys has guided revenue growth of 12-14 percent, which represents strong growth potential despite a robust FY21 performance. The company expects healthy traction in large deals, digital technologies and has a healthy deal pipeline. The recent Daimler deal will support growth in the vertical in FY22E.

Hindustan Unilever | HUL is a play on consumption growth in India. It has proved its ability to implement effective price hikes and to grow ahead of the market. Disruptive times are particularly hard on unorganised players, which may lead to HUL gaining market share.

ICICI Bank | The bank is well capitalised, which will act as a cushion against further asset quality shocks and lower CASA growth if any. The bank has a very strong retail loan book composition and PCR is also industry's best. This indicates that ICICI Bank is better placed than peers to deal with the anticipated stress due to COVID-19.

State Bank of India | SBI is a financial conglomerate. Through its various subsidiaries and JV companies, it has a presence in insurance, asset management, credit cards and various other services, including stakes in various regional rural banks. All these are performing exceptionally well and adding substantial value to the bank’s valuation.

ITC | ITC is one of the leading FMCG companies in the country and at such low valuations, we feel there is very limited downside potential with the risk-reward ratio in the current market scenario in favour of ITC.

Larsen & Tourbo | The company’s management expects the working capital to sales ratio to come down around 18-20 percent going forward. The company has exited from inefficient capital assets and non-core businesses and reduced the debt level. The monetisation of non-core assets would be the key part of the company’s strategy, bringing efficient capital utilisation and leading the ROE.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The share of injectables, specialty, biosimilars, and complex products in US revenues is expected to increase significantly over the next three-four years. Improving quality of pipeline in the US will not only ensure that the growth rate holds up better but will also drive higher profitability.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | The broking house says that HDFC Life is a long-term compounding growth story. The company’s focus on superior product mix with a greater focus on high margin business, diversified distribution mix and high technology focus puts the company ahead of the curve.

Bajaj Auto | The company has negligible debt levels and is likely to maintain its debt-free status, given that its annual capex requirement of around Rs 500-800 crore can be easily met through internal cash accrual of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore post dividend payout. Return ratios continue to remain strong above 20 percent.

Dabur India | The broking house expects the company to gain market share across its domestic core portfolio through its focused power brands strategy, innovation across portfolio, aggressive above-the-line spends and improvement in its distribution reach.