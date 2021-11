Angel Broking expects the economic recovery process to continue, led by strong festive demand and continued acceleration in the services sector. Going ahead, the broking house expects banking and consumer-facing sectors to drive the markets, given an expected rebound in earnings in H2FY2022 and remain positive on the IT sector, given the structural up-shift in the medium-term growth trajectory for the sector.

Federal Bank | Target: Rs 135 | Overall asset quality for the quarter improved in Q2FY2022 which was better than the broking house expected. It expects asset quality to improve further in H2FY2022, given continued opening up of the economy and to post NII/PPOP/PAT CAGR of 22.8%/23.7%/23.2% between FY2020 and FY2023 and remain positive on the bank.

HDFC Bank | Target: Rs 1,859 | The management has indicated that there will be maximum impact of 10-20bps on asset quality from the restructured pool. Given the best-in-class asset quality and expected rebound in growth from H2FY2022, Angel Broking is positive on the bank with reasonable valuations at 3.2x FY23 adjusted book which is at a discount to historical averages.

AU Small Finance Bank | Target: Rs 1,520 | Angel Broking expects the company to post robust NII/PPOP/ PAT CAGR of 21.7%/25.1%/26.4% between FY2020 and FY2023 on the back of AUM CAGR of 23.6%. Reducing cost of funds will also help NIM expansion going forward. It believe that the worst is over for the bank in terms of asset quality and expect significant improvement in asset quality in H2FY2022 which should lead to a rerating.

Shriram City Union | Target: Rs 3,002 | The broking firm believes that the asset quality has held up well despite the COVID crisis and expect significant improvement in asset quality in H2FY2022. Angel broking is positive on the company as it believes that the worst is over in terms of asset quality which, along with a positive growth momentum, should lead to a rerating for the company.

Suprajit Engineering | Target: Rs 425 | Angel Broking believes the company is a prime beneficiary of a ramp-up in production by OEMs across the globe and is well insulated from the threat of EV (it is developing new products).

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Target: Rs 775 | Given the traction in the BEV/Hybrid Vehicle space, the broking house believes that SonaComstar will continue to command a higher multiple which is justified by 49% earning CAGR over FY21-24.

Ramkrishna Forgings | Target: Rs 1,545 | With the end to the CAPEX cycle, the favourable outlook in the medium term, and sufficient capacity in place, the broking house believes the company's volumes would be able to post a CAGR of 29% over FY21-23. Better mix, along with operating leverage, is expected to result in 550 bps YoY EBITDA margin improvement in FY22.

Ashok Leyland | Target: Rs 175 | FY21 MHCV industry production volumes have been at the lowest levels seen in 12 years and Angel broking believes that the company is ideally placed to capture the growth revival in the CV segment. The broking firm believes that the company will be the biggest beneficiary of the government's voluntary scrappage policy and hence rate the stock a buy.

PI Industries | Target: Rs 3,950 | PI Industries has announced that they will be acquiring the API business of Indswift labs for a consideration of Rs 1,500 crore. Indswift labs had clocked revenues of Rs 850 crore in FY21 and provides PI with an entry into the API business which will help provide the company with an additional lever to drive growth.

Carborundum Universal | Target: Rs 1,010 | The company has shown good execution in recent quarters with a strong performance in Abrasives and EMD segments. Within Abrasive, the company is gaining market share (supply chain issues/preference for Indian suppliers) and should benefit from a good end-user industry demand.

Whirlpool India | Target: Rs 2,760 | Going forward, broking firm expect healthy profitability on back of strong brand, wide distribution network, capacity expansion and strengthen product portfolio.

Lemon Tree Hotels | Target: Rs 84 | Occupancy levels which had dropped to 20% in May due to the lockdowns have now been stable at over 50% in Q2FY2022. The broking firm expects the occupancy levels to improve further from here on due to the ongoing festive season and improve further in FY2023, driving revenue and profitability back to pre-COVID levels in FY2023.

Safari Industries India | Target: Rs 979 | The company has a wide distribution network which would support growth going ahead. Focused product strategy and diversified product portfolio to boost growth. Going forward, Angel Broking expects the company to report strong topline and bottomline growth on the back of strong growth in the organised sector, wide distribution network, strong brand and promoter initiatives.

Stove Kraft | Target: Rs 1,288 | Going forward, Angel Broking expects the company to report healthy topline and bottomline growth on the back of new product launches, strong brand name and wide distribution network.

Amber Enterprises | Target: Rs 4,150 | Going forward, Angel Broking expects healthy profitability on the back of foray into the Commercial AC segment, entry into export markets and, participation in the PLI scheme.