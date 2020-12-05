Growth Pitch: These 5 Companies' Sales, Profit Rose At Least 25% In Last 3 Fiscal Years

Sales and Profit growth is an essential parameter for a business' survival and key to its long-term success. Moneycontrol analyzes the companies which have seen 25 percent growth in their sales and net profit over the last three fiscal years. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. From the BSE Universe, only 5 companies have met the criteria. Interestingly, all these companies have gained at least 30 percent during the current fiscal (FY21) so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Bajaj Finance | In the fiscal years FY18, FY19, and FY20, the company's sales growth was 28.29 percent, 44.59 percent, and 42.66 percent, while profit growth was 35.94 percent, 60.03 percent, and 31.76 percent, respectively. In the FY21 so far, the stock has gained 120 percent, from Rs2,216.05 on March 31 to Rs4,867.55 on December 3.

Neogen Chemicals | In the fiscal years FY18, FY19, and FY20, the company's sales growth was 46.41 percent, 48.34 percent, and 28.05 percent, while profit growth was 43.18 percent, 90.42 percent, and 36.94 percent, respectively. In the FY21 so far, the stock has gained 89 percent, from Rs 351.10 on March 31 to Rs 664.05 on December 3.

Amber Enterprises India | In the fiscal years FY18, FY19, and FY20 the company's sales growth was 28.83 percent, 29.32 percent, and 44.00 percent, while profit growth was 181.37 percent, 52.11 percent, and 73.20 percent, respectively. In the FY21 so far, the stock has gained 89 percent, from Rs 1,225.80 on March 31 to Rs 2,315.15 on December 3.

SBI Cards And Payment Services | In the fiscal years FY18, FY19, and FY20, the company's sales growth was 55.01 percent, 34.94 percent, and 32.54 percent, while profit growth was 61.23 percent, 43.89 percent, and 43.91 percent, respectively. In the FY21 so far, the stock has gained 36 percent, from Rs 618.40 on March 31 to Rs 839.20 on December 3.