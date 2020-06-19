Golden Cross: Technical trend in these 8 Nifty stocks signals bullishness

Eight Nifty Stocks are witnessing Golden Cross, shows ACE Equity data. Golden Cross is an important technical indicator of bullishness. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside. Moneycontrol analysis shows there are eight stocks in Nifty 50 whose 50-day moving average (DMA) is above their 200-DMA. Interestingly, all these stocks have seen at least 20 percent up move in the last three months, barring HUL, which gained only 7 percent.