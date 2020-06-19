App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Golden Cross: Technical trend in these 8 Nifty stocks signals bullishness

Golden Cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Golden Crosser is an important technical indicator of bullish stocks. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average to the upside. To analysis such stocks Moneycontrol analysis Nifty 50 stocks whose 50-day moving average (DMA) crossed or trading above their 200 DMA. Eight stocks make the cut majorly dominated by the pharma stocks. Interestingly, all these stocks have seen at least 20 percent upmove in the last three months barring HUL, which gained 7 percent. Data source: ACE Equity
1/9

Eight Nifty Stocks are witnessing Golden Cross, shows ACE Equity data. Golden Cross is an important technical indicator of bullishness. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside. Moneycontrol analysis shows there are eight stocks in Nifty 50 whose 50-day moving average (DMA) is above their 200-DMA. Interestingly, all these stocks have seen at least 20 percent up move in the last three months, barring HUL, which gained  only 7 percent.

Bharti Airtel | current market price (CMP): Rs 560.80, 50-DMA: Rs 535.71, 200-DMA: Rs 460.24. In the last 3-month, the share price gained 32 percent.
2/9

Bharti Airtel | current market price (CMP): Rs 560.80, 50-DMA: Rs 535.71, 200-DMA: Rs 460.24. In the last 3-months, the share price has gained 32 percent.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3407.10, 50-DMA: Rs 3130.77, 200-DMA: Rs 3032.33.  In the last 3-month, the share price surged 36 percent.
3/9

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,407.10, 50-DMA: Rs 3,130.77, 200-DMA: Rs 3,032.33.  In the last 3-months, the share price surged 36 percent.

Cipla | CMP: Rs 641.55, 50-DMA: Rs 604.17, 200-DMA: Rs 488.89. In the last 3-month, the share price surged 66 percent.
4/9

Cipla | CMP: Rs 641.55, 50-DMA: Rs 604.17, 200-DMA: Rs 488.89. In the last 3-months, the share price has surged 66 percent.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4004.75, 50-DMA: Rs 3884.83, 200-DMA: Rs 3137.98. In the last 3-month, the share price surged 50 percent.
5/9

Dr. Reddys Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,004.75, 50-DMA: Rs 3,884.83, 200-DMA: Rs 3,137.98. In the last 3-months, the stock has surged 50 percent.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2065.25, 50-DMA: Rs 2148.86, 200-DMA: Rs 2068.93. In the last 3-month, the share price surged 7 percent.
6/9

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,065.25, 50-DMA: Rs 2,148.86, 200-DMA: Rs 2,068.93. In the last 3-months, the share has risen 7 percent.

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 16183.75, 50-DMA: Rs 16937.70, 200-DMA: Rs 15207.62. In the last 3-month, the share price surged 20 percent.
7/9

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 16,183.75, 50-DMA: Rs 16,937.70, 200-DMA: Rs 15,207.62. In the last 3-months, the stock has gained 20 percent.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1656.25, 50-DMA: Rs 1428.33, 200-DMA: Rs 1387.89. In the last 3-month, the share price surged 73 percent.
8/9

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,656.25, 50-DMA: Rs 1,428.33, 200-DMA: Rs 1,387.89. In the last 3-months, the share price has surged 73 percent.

Representative Image (Credit: Shutterstock)
9/9

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 484.15, 50-DMA: Rs 465.77, 200-DMA: Rs 428.28. In the last 3-months, the stock has gained 34 percent.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Clover Biopharmaceuticals launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Anxious to make holiday plans? There is insurance to cover your spend

Anxious to make holiday plans? There is insurance to cover your spend

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.