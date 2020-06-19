Golden Cross: Technical trend in these 8 Nifty stocks signals bullishness

Golden Cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Eight Nifty Stocks are witnessing Golden Cross, shows ACE Equity data. Golden Cross is an important technical indicator of bullishness. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside. Moneycontrol analysis shows there are eight stocks in Nifty 50 whose 50-day moving average (DMA) is above their 200-DMA. Interestingly, all these stocks have seen at least 20 percent up move in the last three months, barring HUL, which gained only 7 percent. 2/9 Bharti Airtel | current market price (CMP): Rs 560.80, 50-DMA: Rs 535.71, 200-DMA: Rs 460.24. In the last 3-months, the share price has gained 32 percent. 3/9 Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,407.10, 50-DMA: Rs 3,130.77, 200-DMA: Rs 3,032.33. In the last 3-months, the share price surged 36 percent. 4/9 Cipla | CMP: Rs 641.55, 50-DMA: Rs 604.17, 200-DMA: Rs 488.89. In the last 3-months, the share price has surged 66 percent. 5/9 Dr. Reddys Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,004.75, 50-DMA: Rs 3,884.83, 200-DMA: Rs 3,137.98. In the last 3-months, the stock has surged 50 percent. 6/9 Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,065.25, 50-DMA: Rs 2,148.86, 200-DMA: Rs 2,068.93. In the last 3-months, the share has risen 7 percent. 7/9 Nestle India | CMP: Rs 16,183.75, 50-DMA: Rs 16,937.70, 200-DMA: Rs 15,207.62. In the last 3-months, the stock has gained 20 percent. 8/9 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,656.25, 50-DMA: Rs 1,428.33, 200-DMA: Rs 1,387.89. In the last 3-months, the share price has surged 73 percent. 9/9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 484.15, 50-DMA: Rs 465.77, 200-DMA: Rs 428.28. In the last 3-months, the stock has gained 34 percent. First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:41 pm