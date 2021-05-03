MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Globe Capital Market picks these 5 investment ideas for next 12 months

Alembic Pharma, Indian Energy Exchange and Hindustan Copper are among Globe Capital Market's top picks .

Rakesh Patil
May 03, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
After a weak start, benchmark indices bounced back to end flat on May 3, helped by metal stocks. Among sectors, metal index rose over 2 percent and FMCG index jumped 1 percent, while selling was seen in the banking and energy names. Here are the top chart picks by Globe Capital Market:
After a weak start, benchmark indices bounced back to end flat on May 3, helped by metal stocks. Among sectors, the metal index rose over 2 percent and FMCG index 1 percent, while selling was seen in the banking and energy names. Here are the top chart picks by Globe Capital Market:
Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 985 | Target Price: Rs 1235 | Expected Return: 25 percent
Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 985 | Target Price: Rs 1235 | Expected Return: 25 percent
Representative image | Source: Reuters
Avadh Sugar & Energy | CMP: Rs 282 | Target Price: Rs 415 | Expected Return: 47 percent
Cigniti Technologies | CMP: Rs 396 | Target Price: Rs 525 | Expected Return: 33 percent
Cigniti Technologies | CMP: Rs 396 | Target Price: Rs 525 | Expected Return: 33 percent
Hindustan Copper | CMP: Rs 154 | Target Price: Rs 230 | Expected Return: 49 percent
Hindustan Copper | CMP: Rs 154 | Target Price: Rs 230 | Expected Return: 49 percent
Indian Energy Exchange | CMP: Rs 370 | Target Price: Rs 515 | Expected Return: 39 percent
Indian Energy Exchange | CMP: Rs 370 | Target Price: Rs 515 | Expected Return: 39 percent
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: May 3, 2021 06:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.