    Geojit bets on these 11 mid, large-cap stocks with an upside of up to 25%

    Top picks of Geojit include Biocon, Supreme Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Dalmia Bharat, Asian Paints, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, L&T Finance Holdings, and Tech Mahindra

    Rakesh Patil
    February 08, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    Market extended profit-booking for the third consecutive day on February 7 amid selling across sectors, barring power and PSU banks, and growing concerns over rising bond yields as well as crude prices. Broking house Geojit picked these mid and largecap stocks for an upside up to 25 percent.
    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 523 | Target: Rs 657 | Upside: 25 percent
    Supreme Industries | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,020 | Target: Rs 2,360 | Upside: 17 percent
    Asian Paints | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,174 | Target: Rs 3,663 | Upside: 15 percent
    Marico | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 511 | Target: Rs 560 | Upside: 9 percent
    Colgate Palmolive | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,438 | Target: Rs 1,690 | Upside: 17 percent
    Larsen & Toubro | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,885 | Target: Rs 2,357 | Upside: 25 percent
    L&T Finance Holdings | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 74.45 | Target: Rs 89 | Upside: 19 percent
    Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,441 | Target: Rs 1,724 | Upside: 19 percent
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 273 | Target: Rs 325 | Upside: 19 percent
    Biocon | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 400 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 15 percent
    Dalmia Bharat | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,978 | Target: Rs 2,200 | Upside: 11 percent
