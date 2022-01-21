MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: Top 5 stocks that moved the most on January 21

Among the sectors, the FMCG index ended in the green, while selling was seen in PSU banks, IT and metal names. Midcap and smallcap indices shed 2 percent each

Sandip Das
January 21, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
India's equity benchmarks ended in the red but off the day's low. The Sensex was down 427.44 points, or 0.72%, at 59037.18, and the Nifty shed 139.80 points, or 0.79%, at 17,617.20.
India's equity benchmarks ended in the red but off the day's low. The Sensex was down 427.44 points, or 0.72%, at 59037.18, and the Nifty shed 139.80 points, or 0.79%, at 17,617.20.
HDFC LIFE
HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 643.25 | The stock ended in the red on January 21. The firm reported a 3.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit after tax at Rs 273.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The life insurer's net premium income rose 27.8 percent on-year to Rs 12,124 crore in the reported quarter.
hindustan unilever
Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,330 | The share price jumped 3 percent after the FMCG major reported a 16.8 percent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 in line with analysts' expectations of Rs 2,242.7 crore. The soap-to-shampoo conglomerate saw its revenue from operations grow 10.4 percent on-year to Rs 13,092 crore for the reported quarter, which was a tad above the street's estimate of Rs 12,995 crore. Credit Suisse maintained "outperform" call with a target at Rs 2,800. Jefferies has kept a "buy" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 2,900 a share.
Asian_paints1
Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 3,278 | The scrip ended in the red on January 21. Asian Paints reported, a day after it consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,016 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 18 percent from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago quarter. It was, however, 70 percent higher from Rs 596 crore in the previous quarter. Nomura has maintained a "buy" call and raised the target to Rs 3,875 from Rs 3,550. Credit Suisse has kept the "outperform" call and raised the target price to Rs 3,700 from Rs 3,500.
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS
Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 4,300 | The stock ended in the green after the company posted a 45.87 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 176.39 crore for the quarter ended last December as against Rs 120.92 crore in the  year-ago period. The Q3FY21 consolidated revenue was up 38.71 percent at Rs 1,491.71 crore against Rs 1,075.39 crore, YoY.
PVR Screen
PVR | CMP: Rs 1,536 | The share price ended in the red after the company reported December quarter (Q3FY22) net loss at Rs 21.9 crore against loss of Rs 136.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue of the company was at Rs 642.3 crore versus Rs 63.4 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 66.2 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 108.8 crore and margin was at 10.3%.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Jan 21, 2022 04:01 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.