Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most on March 1

The market recovered some of the losses of the previous session, gaining over a percent on March 1 on the back of positive domestic data. At close, the Sensex was up 749.85 points, or 1.53%, at 49,849.84, and the Nifty was up 232.30 points, or 1.60%, at 14,761.50.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,018.90 | The scrip added 2 percent after the car maker reported better sales for February. It sold a total of 1,64,469 vehicles in February 2021, a growth of 11.8 percent over February 2020 sales of 1,47,110 units, the company said in a release. The numbers include domestic sales of 147,483 units, sales to other OEMs 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 vehicles. Passenger car sales rose 6.1 percent at 1,05,986 units against 99,871 units, YoY.

RITES | CMP: Rs 258.85 | The stock gained more than 5 percent after the company secured orders worth Rs 93.18 crore, including a Rs 67.18 crore turnkey order for signalling works from the Ministry of Railways. It also bagged general consultancy work order for the Nagpur Metro rail project and GEC positions from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation amounting to Rs 26 crore.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 369.90 | The stock jumped more than 5 percent on receiving an order amounting to Rs 372.98 crore for the supply of MRSAM Missile Rear Sections for Indian Air Force deliverables. The order has to be executed on or before November 30, 2023 in lots, the company said in a release.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 327.70 | The stock was up over a percent after sales of the auto major jumped 51.1 percent to 61,365 units against 40,619 units (YoY). Commercial vehicle sales were up 21 percent at 33,966 units against 28,071 units (YoY). Passenger vehicle sales were at 27,225 units against 12,430 units (YoY). Domestic sales jumped 54 percent at 58,473 vehicles against 38,002 units (YoY). Passenger vehicle sales for February were highest in nearly nine years.

TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 616 | The stock was up 3 percent after the company reported an 18 percent increase in sales at 2,97,747 units in February 2021 against 253,261 units in the year-ago period. Two-wheeler sales grew by 21 percent at 2,84,581 vehicles in February 2021 as against 2,35,891 units in February 2020, the company said in a release.

Siemens | CMP: Rs 1,906.05 | The scrip added 3 percent on March 1. It closed the acquisition of C&S Electric after receiving the approval of the Competition Commission of India on August 20, 2020 and the successful completion of further closing steps. Siemens acquired 99.22 percent of C&S Electric Limited from its promoters for Rs 2,100 crore, a company release said.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 453.05 | The share price was up 5 percent after the company said it received orders worth Rs 1,140 crore across its businesses. The company's transmission & distribution business secured orders of Rs 963 crore in the Middle East and Africa. The railway business got a Rs 113-crore for 2 x 25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgrade in India.

Sterlite Tech | CMP: Rs 216.15 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the telecom equipment manufacturer won new orders worth $100 million in the Middle East and Africa to set up network and infrastructure for 5G wireless service in the two regions, the company said in a statement.

Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 174.55 | The scrip ended in the red on March 1. The company is considering multiple options to raise funds, including issuing of various debt securities through private placement or commercial papers. The mode of debt issuance will be decided by the lender's board.