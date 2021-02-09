Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most on February 9

Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains and ended with marginal losses on February 9, breaking the six-day winning momentum that started on February 1, the Budget day. At close, the Sensex was down 19.69 points or 0.04% at 51,329.08, and the Nifty was down 6.50 points or 0.04% at 15,109.30.

Future Retail | CMP: Rs 80.50 | The stock jumped 10 percent after Delhi High Court lifted 'Status Quo' order of deal with Reliance. The Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing 'Status Quo' of Future Retail Limited (FRL) -Reliance Deal. As per the order issued by the court, Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order, when it wasn’t interested in the deal. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

IRCON International | CMP: Rs 93.45 | The stock gained over 8 percent after the company said that its board will consider bonus issue of shares on February 15, 2021. The company's board will also consider Q3 earnings and interim dividend.

Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 766 | The stock rose 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 50.7 percent to Rs 274.8 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 182.3 crore Q3 FY20. Its revenue was up 24.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,118.2.

NBCC | CMP: Rs 32.80 | The stock ended in the green after HSCC (India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBCC (India), was awarded a project of up-gradation of district hospitals to medical colleges at 12 locations in Rajasthan, under the government's Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

Kaveri Seed Company | CMP: Rs 544 | The share was down 3 percent after the company's revenue was down 2.8 percent YoY to Rs 118.5 crore in Q3 FY20. It posted a 10.4 percent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 9.1 crore.

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,194 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported an 8 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,007 in the quarter ended in December against Rs 930 crore during the September quarter. It reported a 24 percent rise in net profit to Rs 2,726 crore for 9M FY21, compared to Rs 2,203 crore in the previous year.

Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 97.10 | The share was down 5 percent on February 9. Net profit of the company was up 35.19 percent to Rs 121.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against Rs 89.54 crore in Q3 FY20. Sales rose 29.34 percent YoY to Rs 1351.01 crore in Q3 FY21.

IRB Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 110.75 | The share gained over a percent after the company's board approved the proposal of increasing the fundraising limit to an additional amount of Rs 1,000 crore, over and above the earlier limit of Rs 4,500 crore.

Torrent Pharma | CMP: Rs 2,584.85 |The stock fell over 6 percent on February 9. The company posted 18.3 percent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 against Rs 251 crore in the December 2019 quarter. Its revenue was up at Rs 1,995 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 1,966 crore in Q3 FY20. Credit Suisse has an underperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 2,280 per share.