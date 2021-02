The benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive day in a volatile session on February 5. At close, the Sensex was up 117.34 points or 0.23% at 50,731.63, and the Nifty was up 28.60 points or 0.19% at 14,924.30.

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 395.30 | The share price jumped over 11 percent after the country's largest lender said that its net interest income grew by 3.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 28,819.94 crore in Q3FY21, meeting analysts' estimates. It reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 5,196.22 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, dented by higher provisions and slower NII growth.

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 863.90 | The stock ended in the red on February 5. The auto major reported a 39.6 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 530 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. It had an exceptional loss of Rs 1,213.98 crore for the December quarter, representing impairment provisions for certain long-term assets and other exposures. The profit before exceptional loss stood at Rs 1,745 crore for the quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 14,056.5 crore in Q3FY21, with strong tractor volumes.

Jubilant Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 947.85 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 52.3 percent at Rs 310 crore against Rs 203.4 crore. Its revenue was up 16.7 percent at Rs 1,771.3 crore versus Rs 1,518 crore.

Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 922.05 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent after the consumer electronics firm posted a 948 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the December quarter (Q3) consolidated net profit at Rs 98.2 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.37 crore in the year-ago period. For Q3, the income from operations stood at Rs 1,500 crore, a YoY rise of 16.8 percent.

Parag Milk Foods | Amal Parag Milk Foods | CMP: Rs 110.50 | The share was down over 4 percent after the company's net profit was down 59.4 percent for Q3 at Rs 11.2 crore against Rs 27.6 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 25.2 percent at Rs 473.6 crore against Rs 632.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA fell 40.2 percent at Rs 35.1 crore against Rs 58.8 crore (YoY).

Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 267.85 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on February 5. The company has posted a net profit of Rs 22.5 crore against loss of Rs 13.1 crore. Its revenue was up 46.1% at Rs 190.3 crore against Rs 130.2 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 45.5 crore and margin was at 23.9 percent.

ITC | CMP: Rs 234 | The stock added over a percent on February 5. A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on February 11 to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year ending on March 31, 2021.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,400.10 | The share price jumped over 4 percent on February 5. The company told analysts in a post-earnings conference call that it was readying a war chest of about $1 billion to acquire land, assets, and under-construction projects from other builders facing stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 531.05 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 395.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 203.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 2,597 crore from Rs 2,777.5 crore YoY.