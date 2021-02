Benchmark indices ended at fresh record high on February 3 on the back of buying seen across the sectors and positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 458.03 points or 0.92% at 50,255.75, and the Nifty was up 142.10 points or 0.97% at 14,790. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 611.90 | The stock price added 2 percent on February 3 ahead of its numbers. The telecom major reported after market hours consolidated net profit of Rs 853.6 crore against loss of Rs 763.2 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 5.8 percent at Rs 26,517,8 crore against Rs 25,060.4 crore (QoQ).

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited | CMP: Rs 963.70 | The share price was up over 3 percent on February 3 as the government looks set to formally sign the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major for the Indian Air Force, officials said, according to a PTI report.

Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,810.05 | The share was up over 3 percent after the drug firm reported a 64 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177 crore for the quarter-ended December mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,702.95 | The share price ended in the green on February 3. The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,925.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, declining 65.1 percent compared to Rs 8,372.5 crore in the corresponding period. The profit in Q3FY20 includes proceeds from stake sale in GRUH Finance which was merged with Bandhan Bank in October 2019. Net interest income grew by 26 percent YoY to Rs 4,068 crore in Q3FY21.

Deepak Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 169 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 87.6 crore against Rs 30 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 29.3 percent at Rs 1,447.1 crore against Rs 1,119.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 99.7 percent at Rs 216.8 crore against Rs 108.5 crore (YoY).

PNC Infratech | CMP: Rs 225.30 | The scrip was up 3 percenmt after net profit of the company came in at Rs 176.1 crore against Rs 66.9 crore (YoY). Reveune was up 13.8 percent at Rs 1,582 crore against Rs 1,390.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 36.9 percent at Rs 407.1 crore against Rs 297.4 crore (YoY).

Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 2,655.20 | The stock price ended in the red on February 3. The firm reported a 21.71 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 123.91 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a profit of Rs 101.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Jubilant Foodworks said in a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 12.25 | The stock was up over 3 percent on February 3. Vodafone Group Plc beat sales estimates after German consumers stuck at home during the pandemic spent more money on mobile and broadband services. The Newbury, England-based mobile carrier said third-quarter organic service revenue rose 0.4 percent, compared to the 0.2 percent decline expected by analysts, accoridng to a Bloomberg report.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 500.80 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company received final approval by the USFDA for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, the generic version of Qudexy XR Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.