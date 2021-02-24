Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most on February 24

The Indian marker ended with sharp gains on February 24 due to gains led by banking and financial stocks. Sensex closed 1,030 points, o​r 2.07 percent, higher at 50,781.69 while Nifty jumped 274 points or 1.86 percent to 14,982. Here 10 stocks that moved the most:

Banks rally | Banking shares ended with handsome gains on February 24 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet that the private banks can now participate in government businesses. Share price of HDFC Bank jumped over 5 percent at close followed by ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank which added 2-4 percent each.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 144.45 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company said that its Board may consider a second interim dividend. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on March 5, 2021 to consider and approve payment of a second interim dividend for 2020-2021 if any. It has fixed March 16, 2021, as the 'Record Date" for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2020-2021.

Bosch | CMP: Rs 14990 | The stock was up a percent after a media report indicated that the company has decided to open a global smart campus in Bengaluru. "Bosch is all set to open its second-largest global smart campus to showcase its R&D capabilities in both automotive and non-automotive products and services in Bengaluru in June 2022. The company is developing this smart campus at Adugodi in the heart of Bengaluru at an investment of Rs 800 crore," Deccan Herald said.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 645.00 | The share price was up 2 percent after the company was declared the lowest bidder for 2 NHAI HAM projects. Dilip Buildcon Limited has been declared as L-l bidder for two new HAM proiects "Bangalore-Chennai Expressway under Bharatmala Pariyoina in the state of Karnataka, Phase -l worth Rs 2,439 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

IIFL Finance | CMP: Rs 271.30 | The share price jumped over 8 percent after the company said it has raised Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. It said NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Granules India | CMP: Rs 324.95 | The stock ended in the green after the US Food & Drug Administration approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Caffeine Tablets USP, 250 mg/250 mg/65 mg (OTC).

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 573.30 | The scrip added a percent after the telecom major entered the advertising business with the launch of Airtel Ads.

UPL | CMP: Rs 554.65 | The stock price was down over 2 percent after the company said the fire that broke out at its plant in Gujarat had killed two and injured 26. Five workers were still missing. The fire may have been caused due to an electric short circuit, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sanofi India | CMP: Rs 8150 | The share was up 2 percent on February 24. The company reported a 26.4 percent jump in net profit to Rs 123 crore on a 12.8 percent decline in net sales to Rs 720.3 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 125 per equity share for the year ended 31 December 2020. It also recommended a special dividend of Rs 240 per equity share for the year ended 31 December 2020, after considering the closure of the slump sale transaction relating to Ankleshwar manufacturing facility.