Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most on February 2

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row with Nifty above 14,600 on the back of growth-oriented announcements by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2021. At close, the Sensex was up 1,197.11 points or 2.46% at 49,797.72, and the Nifty up 366.70 points or 2.57% at 14,647.90. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,658.70 | The stock added 3 percent on February 2. The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,925.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, declining 65.1 percent compared to Rs 8,372.5 crore in the corresponding period. The profit in Q3 FY20 had included proceeds from stake sale in GRUH Finance which was merged with Bandhan Bank in October 2019. The Corporation recorded a fair value gain of Rs 9,019.81 crore through the statement of profit and loss during the quarter ended December 2019 on derecognition of investment in GRUH.

Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,345.45 | The share jumped over 6 percent after the company announced its December quarter numbers. The company also stands to gain from the voluntary scrappage policy announced by the government in the Union Budget 2021. The tractor maker reported December quarter net profit at Rs 280.7 crore against Rs 153 crore in a year ago period, while revenue was at Rs 2,017.4 crore versus Rs 1633.44 crore.

Dixon Tech | CMP: Rs 15,790 | The share price added 4 percent after the company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2020 and sub-division of stock. The company's board approved sub-division/stock split of existing 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval. The company has reported Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit of Rs 61.59 crore against Rs 26.3 crore in the year-ago and revenue was at Rs 2,182.78 crore versus Rs 993.81 crore.

PVR | CMP: Rs 1,558 | The share was up 2 percent after the company successfully completed its equity fund raising of Rs 800 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement. The issue received robust response from investors with overall book being over-subscribed 6.3 times, witnessing strong participation from both marquee domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 133.60 | The stock price jumped over 9 percent on the back of January sales numbers and government announcement on vehicle scrappage policy. The company in the month of January 2021 has posted 11 percent jump in its total sales at 13,126 units against 11,850 units in January 2020. The light commercial vehicle sales were up 40 percent at 5,752 units versus 4,096 units and total M&HCV sales were down 5 percent at 7,374 units versus 7,754 units.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,523.05 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said the government will set up a Rs 20,000 crore Development Finance Institution (DFI) with a view to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline.

Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 164.90 | The stock was down over 6 percent after the company’s net profit was down 62.9 percent at Rs 26.9 crore against Rs 72.5 crore. Its revenue was down 10.3 percent at Rs 1,072.2 crore versus Rs 1,195.8 crore.

NOCIL | CMP: Rs 142.85 | The stock price shed 3 percent on February 2. Consolidated net profit was up 6.2 percent at Rs 22.3 crore against Rs 21 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue jumped 41.3 percent at Rs 274.6 crore against Rs 194.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA gained 3.2 percent at Rs 37.8 crore against Rs 36.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 13.8 percent against 18.8 percent (YoY).

Century Enka | CMP: Rs 239 | Teh share gained 4 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 32.5 crore against Rs 9.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 7.8 percent at Rs 398.4 crore against Rs 369.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA was at Rs 57.9 crore against Rs 19.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin was at 14.5 percent against 5.2 percent (YoY).