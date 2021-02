The benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on February 19, with Nifty breaching 15,000 level on selling across sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 434.93 points or 0.85% at 50,889.76, and the Nifty was down 137.20 points or 0.91% at 14,981.80.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 145.15 | The stock added over a percent after the company approved a share buyback plan. The company is going to open its buyback programme on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55 percent of the number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Unichem Labs | CMP: Rs 318 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company received the United States Food and Drug Administration's approval for the Apremilast tablets. The company has received ANDA approval for its Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg from the US FDA to market a generic version of Amgen’s Otezla (apremilast) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 97.35 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company arm PatientMatters bagged consulting service from Mon Health System. "PatientMatters, a Firstsource company, announced that Mon Health System has selected the company’s IntelliAdvisor Consulting Service," the company said in an exchange filing.

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,300 | The share price ended in the green after the company said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The funds would be raised by way of private placement of redeemable NCDs to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board or a committee thereof from time to time, it said in a BSE filing.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 645.35 | The stock was up a percent after the company bagged exports orders for close to 5000 wheels for EU Caravan market to be executed in April 2021 from its Chennai plant.

IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 62.65 | The scrip jumped over 7 percent after the company said its board had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means.

Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,333.15 | The stock ended lower by 3 percent on February 19. Crisil Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the long-term bank facilities of Escorts Ltd (Escorts) to ‘AA’ from ‘AA-‘and revised its outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Positive’. The rating on the short-term bank facilities and the commercial paper programme has been reaffirmed at ‘A1+’.

Poly Medicure | CMP: Rs 663.15 | The stock added 2 percent after the company closed QIP issue after raising Rs 400 crore at a price of Rs 524 per share.

Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 384.30 | The share price ended in the red after the company received an Import Alert 66-40 following the US FDA inspection of Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana facility from February 13-20 and February 24-25, 2020.